Lebanese banks to reopen; association asks customers to show consideration
Lebanon's banking association said on Thursday that banks would reopen on Friday to meet "urgent" needs after being shut for two weeks as an economic crisis and nationwide protests rage, but asked customers to keep "the interests of the country" in mind.
"The association hopes that all bank customers understand the current situation and respond positively to serve their interests and the interests of the country during this exceptional period," a statement from the Association of Lebanese Banks said.
It said the banks would open to meet urgent needs such as salary payments.
