Bajaj Auto reports 9 pc fall in vehicle sales during October

Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto on Friday said that it sold 4.63 lakh vehicles in October, down 9 per cent in the year-ago period. In October 2018, it had sold 5.06 lakh units, it said in a statement.

Domestic sales of motorcycles fell by 14 per cent to 2.42 lakh units from 2.81 lakh in October last year. But exports rose by 3 per cent to 1.56 lakh units from 1.51 lakh. For the April to October period, motorcycle sales work out to 13.74 lakh units in domestic market, down 12 per cent from 15.68 lakh units, and 10.9 lakh units in export markets, up 7 per cent from 10.2 lakh units year-on-year.

In commercial vehicles, domestic sales slipped by 5 per cent to 36,260 units last month from 38,360 in October last year. Exports too fell by 21 per cent to 28,035 units from 35,354 units. For the April to October period, domestic sales totalled 2.3 lakh units, down 6 per cent from 2.4 lakh units, while exports dropped by 21 per cent to 1.87 lakh units from 2.38 lakh units year-on-year.

(ANI)

