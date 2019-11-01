International Development News
Hong Kong shares hit 6-week high as Trump drums up trade deal

Hong Kong shares hit 6-week high as Trump drums up trade deal
Image Credit: PxHere

Hong Kong's main stock index closed at its highest level in over six weeks on Friday as a surprise rise in factory activity in mainland China and increased hopes of a U.S.-China trade agreement cheered investors.

** At close, the Hang Seng index climbed 0.7% at 27,100.76 points, its highest level since Sept. 16. The index gained 1.6% week-on-week. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.9% on Friday. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.5%, the IT sector climbed 0.3%, the financial sector ended 0.9% higher and the property sector rose 0.8%. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd with a 2.1% gain, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 1.6%. ** Factory activity in China expanded at its fastest pace in more than two years in October as export orders and production rose, a private business survey showed on Friday. The expansion beat expectations and contrasted with the dour results of an official survey on Thursday. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and China would soon announce a new site where he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sign a "Phase One" trade deal after Chile canceled a planned summit set for mid-November. ** China's commerce ministry said in a statement on Thursday that bilateral talks will continue to proceed as previously planned and the lead trade negotiators from both countries will speak by telephone on Friday. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.3%. ** About 1.42 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.91 billion. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.86% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Also Read: FEATURE-Crowded Hong Kong goes underground to overcome land crunch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

