TVS Motor marks sales growth of 2 pc in October, reduces trade stocks for BS VI transition

TVS Motor Company said on Friday it registered sales of 3.23 lakh units in October as against sales of 3.98 lakh units in the same period of last year. The company saw an uptrend in October sales and significantly rationalised BS-IV stocks for the transition to BS-VI. A total of 3.08 lakh two-wheelers were sold as against 3.84 lakh units sold in October 2018.

The domestic two-wheeler segment registered sales of 2.52 lakh units as against sales of 3.38 lakh units in October 2018. Motorcycles registered sales of 1.25 lakh units as against 1.5 lakh units in October 2018 while total scooter sales registered 1.21 lakh units as against 1.51 lakh units in October last year.

The company's exports grew by 20 per cent, increasing from 57,926 units in October 2018 to 69,339 units last month. Two-wheeler exports grew by 22 per cent, increasing from 45,319 units in October last year to 55,477 units last month. Three-wheeler sales grew by 8 per cent, increasing from 14,120 units in October 2018 to 15,207 units registered in October 2019, according to a statement.

(ANI)

Also Read: TVS Motor reports Q2 net profit of Rs 255 crore

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)