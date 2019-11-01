International Development News
Development News Edition

Economy facing serious stagnation; govt data is dodgy: Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:44 IST
Economy facing serious stagnation; govt data is dodgy: Congress
Image Credit: ANI

The economy is headed for serious stagnation which is reflected by the RBI lowering GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal, the Congress said on Friday, while also questioning the government's "data integrity". Speaking to the media here, Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha said the government is in a deep sleep "like Rip Van Winkle", the famous fairytale character.

"The Reserve Bank itself has lowered India's GDP growth forecast for 2019-20 to 6.1 percent which will be the lowest in the last six years," he said. It indicated that the country is headed for "serious stagnation", he said.

The BJP-led Union government's "data integrity" itself had become questionable, Jha further said. "We are being compared to China's dodgy data, pregnant with brazen manipulation. For example, CAG reported that real fiscal deficit could be as astonishingly high as 5.8 percent, while the government claimed it was 3.46 percent," he said.

The Union government seemed to have completely ignored the vital role of agriculture, where 50 percent of people are employed, in the economy, Jha said. "The (promise of) doubling farm incomes by 2022 is a complete sham. The agriculture sector grew by a measly two percent during 2014-19 despite excellent monsoons in the last three years, and was almost half of UPA's 3.85 percent (growth)," he said.

"The BJP reneged on its promise to give Minimum Support Price by telling the Supreme Court that it would distort market rates. Understandably, farmer protests rose from 628 in 2014 to 4,837 in 2017. "The real wages of agriculture labor barely rose by one percent in the last few years compared to almost 10-15 percent in the past decade," Jha claimed.

The government misread the problem confronting the economy which is a demand contraction created by the "voodoo economic decision of demonetization and ham-handed execution of the GST", he said. "Instead, they are fixing the supply-side, it is like giving someone who is suffering from migraine a foot massage," the Congress leader said.

"By appropriating Rs 1.76 lakh crore from the RBI and giving it as a tax bonanza to the corporate sector the government missed an opportunity to boost public expenditure and increase MNREGA outlay and help the MSME sector that would have augmented demand," Jha said. "Instead, most likely the industry will absorb the higher earnings as retained profits given the fact that capacity utilization is at a mere 75 percent. That is why despite RBI dropping repo rates (it) has had negligible impact on fresh investments which are at 16-year-low," Jha said.

GST collections are at a "19-month-low", signaling slumping consumer purchasing power," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump aide confirms Ukraine aid was linked to Biden probe

A former top White House official confirmed that military aid to Ukraine was held up by President Donald Trumps demand for the ally to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden but testified that theres nothing illegal, in his view, about the qu...

Rape & death of Kerala sisters: NCSC may ask govt to transfer case to CBI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC may ask Kerala to transfer the case of rape and suspicious death of two minor girls to the CBI for a thorough probe, its vice-chairman L Murugan said Friday. Public outcry and protests erupt...

Pak-origin UK terror attack ringleader should have been monitored, says UK coroner

The Pakistani-origin terrorist who was the ringleader behind the 2017 London Bridge attack in the UK should have remained under surveillance by the intelligence services, the chief coroner of England and Wales has concluded in a report on F...

DGCA asks IndiGo to replace PW engines of 97 A320neo aircraft by Jan 31 or face grounding

Stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, aviation regulator DGCA told IndiGo on Friday to replace the Pratt and Whitney PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31 or they would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019