International Development News
Development News Edition

TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 2 percent over previous month reduces trade stocks for BS VI Transition

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 323,368 units in October 2019 as against sales of 398,427 units in the month of October 2018.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hosur (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 17:47 IST
TVS Motor Company registers sales growth of 2 percent over previous month reduces trade stocks for BS VI Transition
TVS Motor Company. Image Credit: ANI

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 323,368 units in October 2019 as against sales of 398,427 units in the month of October 2018. The company has seen an uptrend in October sales and has significantly rationalised BS IV stocks for the transition to BS VI.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheeler registered sales of 308,161 units in October 2019 as against sales of 384,307 units in the month of October 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 252,684 units in October 2019 as against sales of 338,988 units in the month of October 2018.

Total Motorcycle registered sales of 125,660 units in October 2019 as against sales of 150,429 units in October 2018. Total Scooter sales of the Company registered 121,437 units in October 2019 as against sales of 151,040 units in October 2018. Exports

The Company's total exports grew by 20 per cent increasing from 57,926 units in October 2018 to 69,339 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 22 per cent increasing from 45,319 units in October 2018 to 55,477 units in October 2019. Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 8 per cent increasing from 14,120 units in October 2018 to 15,207 units registered in October 2019. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Launches TVS Racing Performance Gear at MotoSoul 2019

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump aide confirms Ukraine aid was linked to Biden probe

A former top White House official confirmed that military aid to Ukraine was held up by President Donald Trumps demand for the ally to investigate Democrats and Joe Biden but testified that theres nothing illegal, in his view, about the qu...

Rape & death of Kerala sisters: NCSC may ask govt to transfer case to CBI

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes NCSC may ask Kerala to transfer the case of rape and suspicious death of two minor girls to the CBI for a thorough probe, its vice-chairman L Murugan said Friday. Public outcry and protests erupt...

Pak-origin UK terror attack ringleader should have been monitored, says UK coroner

The Pakistani-origin terrorist who was the ringleader behind the 2017 London Bridge attack in the UK should have remained under surveillance by the intelligence services, the chief coroner of England and Wales has concluded in a report on F...

DGCA asks IndiGo to replace PW engines of 97 A320neo aircraft by Jan 31 or face grounding

Stating that desperate measures were required to put things in order, aviation regulator DGCA told IndiGo on Friday to replace the Pratt and Whitney PW engines under both wings of 97 A320neo aircraft at all costs by January 31 or they would...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019