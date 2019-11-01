International Development News
Development News Edition

Google to buy wearables maker Fitbit for USD 2.1 billion

  • Washington DC
  Updated: 01-11-2019 18:49 IST
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:49 IST
Washington, Nov 1 (AFP) Google has agreed to buy Fitbit for USD 2.1 billion in a move giving the US tech giant an entry into the wearable technology space, the two companies announced Friday.

"We have built a trusted brand that supports more than 28 million active users around the globe who rely on our products to live a healthier, more active life," Fitbit co-founder and chief executive James Park said in a statement by the two firms announcing the deal.

"Google is an ideal partner to advance our mission." (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

