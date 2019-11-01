International Development News
Meet 1 billion tonne output aim by FY24: Coal minister to CIL

  Updated: 01-11-2019 19:11 IST
Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday asked mining major Coal India Ltd to fast track its ambitious one billion tonne production target and look to achieve the goal by 2023-24. The state-owned company had earlier said it would meet the target by the fiscal 2025-26.

"You (CIL) will have to fast track the one billion tonne target to 2023-24, as the current growth is not enough. There is no question of 2025-26. I will ensure all support to CIL in this endeavour," Joshi said.

He was speaking at the 45th foundation day programme of the mining behemoth here. The minister also sought to allay fears of 100 per cent FDI in the coal sector, stating that the government will not privatise Coal India..

