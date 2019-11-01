Italtractor ITM, Dozco announce joint venture

Italtractor ITM SpA and Dozco (India) on Friday announced the creation of a joint venture company to offer full range of undercarriage components for earthmoving machines. The JV firm -- ITM Dozco Pvt Ltd -- will cover the Indian market needs as well as requirements for global customers, the companies said.

"We will offer a full range of undercarriage components and complete track system for earthmoving machines," they said in a statement. Maria Cecilia La Manna, chief executive officer of ITM, said, "By leveraging ITM's expertise in undercarriage production and design as well as Dozco's market knowledge and service capability, we will be able to offer our customers a significant improvement in operational efficiency and quality service."

ITM is a designer and manufacturer of undercarriage components and complete undercarriage solutions. It covers virtually the entire range of modern crawler machine applications in the construction, mining, utility, forestry, road building, and agricultural industries. Dozco is a manufacturer, distributor and exporter of mining and construction equipment attachments and components.

