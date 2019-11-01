International Development News
Ashok Leyland announces non-working days ranging 0-12 in Nov

  Chennai | Updated: 01-11-2019 21:14 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hinduja group's flagship Ashok Leyland on Friday announced non-working days ranging from 0-12 days in November to adjust production in line with market demand. The city-headquartered commercial vehicle major had announced similar non-working days at its factories in the past owing to a lull in the market.

In a BSE filing on Friday, the company said, "We hereby inform you that in order to align production in line with the market demand for our products, the company proposes to observe non-working days ranging from 0-12 days during the month of November." Automobile firms, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Group firm Sundaram-Clayton, had announced similar non-working days to their respective manufacturing facilities in line with market demand in the recent past. According to data from SIAM (the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers), passenger vehicle sales dropped by 23.69 percent in September making it as the 11th consecutive month of decline in vehicle off-take.

In the April-September period this fiscal, total domestic CV sales slumped by 22.95 percent to 3,75,480 units as against 4,87,319 units in the year-ago period. Shares of Ashok Leyland ended at Rs 75.90 apiece down by 1.04 percent over the previous close on the BSE.

