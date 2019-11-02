International Development News
Development News Edition

ADB signs $60 million private sector deal to build hydropower plant in Nepal

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a 60 million dollar financing package with Nepal Water and Energy Development Company (NWEDC) to help build and operate a 216-megawatt run-of-the-river hydropower plant on the Trishuli River near the capital Kathmandu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 12:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 12:31 IST
ADB signs $60 million private sector deal to build hydropower plant in Nepal
ADB is owned by 68 members of which 49 are from the Asian region. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a 60 million dollar financing package with Nepal Water and Energy Development Company (NWEDC) to help build and operate a 216-megawatt run-of-the-river hydropower plant on the Trishuli River near the capital Kathmandu. The project is one of the largest private sector investments in Nepal to date. It will enhance the country's energy security by helping to utilise its renewable hydro resources and reduce imports of electricity.

Once operational, the plant is expected to provide over 1,200 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity annually to the national grid. The project is aligned with ADB's operational priorities outlined in Strategy 2030, notably to eradicate remaining poverty, reduce inequalities, tackle climate change, build climate and disaster resilience, and enhance environmental sustainability. The agreement for the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project was signed by Shantanu Chakraborty, Director of Infrastructure Finance, South Asia, Central Asia and West Asia at ADB's Private Sector Operations Department and NWEDC's Chief Executive Officer Yi Bo Seuk.

The financing comprises a loan from ADB and a loan from the ADB-administered Canadian Climate Fund for the Private Sector in Asia II (CFPS II). CFPS II was established by the Canadian government to encourage private investment in climate change mitigation and adaptation projects in Asia and the Pacific. CFPS II funding was integral to the project's financial viability as it helped attract private capital currently unavailable in the market.

"This is a landmark transaction that will provide strong incentives for further private sector investment in Nepal's energy sector," said Chakraborty. "To ensure it provides sustainable benefits, this project will adopt international best practices in safeguards management and will also introduce measures to promote gender equality including job opportunities for women and better access to education, health care, amenities and infrastructure," he said.

The project has been prepared in compliance with international environmental and social standards. Detailed studies by international experts have assessed alternatives, impacts, and proposed mitigation measures representing global best practice in hydropower development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Sudarsan Pattnaik selected for Italian Golden sand art award

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. He will be honoured during the International Scorrana Sand Nativity in Italy scheduled to be held from Novembe...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamlin shoulder is used to driving hurtDenny Hamlin knows all about playing through pain. In March 2010, Hamlin underwent knee surgery to repair a torn ACL the day after winning at Marti...

Dwayne Johnson to star in, produce film about UFC champion Mark Kerr

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is set to play MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr in a feature film, which he also produce through his company, Seven Bucks Productions. The wrestler-turner-actor will produce the film with production partn...

Woman gang-raped by six in UP; police allegedly accepts complaint after video goes viral

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who filmed it and posted the clip online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral. The incident happened in Mau po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019