International Development News
Development News Edition

'No proof' Greek vessel activity led to oil leak off Brazil coast - ship manager

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 20:38 IST
'No proof' Greek vessel activity led to oil leak off Brazil coast - ship manager
Image Credit: Pixnio

The manager of an oil tanker being probed by Brazilian authorities in connection with an oil spill off the country's coast has found "no proof" of the vessel conducting activities that may have led to leaks on a journey between Venezuela and Malaysia. In a statement sent to Reuters on Saturday, Delta Tankers Ltd, who manages the Greek-flagged Bouboulina ship, said a full search of the material from the cameras and sensors that all their vessels carry revealed no evidence of the tanker "having stopped, conducted any kind of ship-to-ship operation, leaked, slowed down or veered off course, on its passage from Venezuela to Melaka, Malaysia."

Delta Tankers reiterated the vessel sailed from Venezuela in laden condition on July 19, heading directly, with no stops at other ports, for Melaka, Malaysia, where the tanker discharged its entire cargo without any shortage. Brazilian authorities on Friday claimed that a Greek-flagged ship carrying Venezuelan crude was the source of the crude oil tarring Brazil's coastline over the past two months.

The Brazilians said the tanker appears to have spilled the crude about 700 km (420 miles) off Brazil's coast around July 28-29, after loading the oil in Venezuela. The prosecutors conducting the probe said they found strong evidence that the company, the captain and the vessel's crew failed to communicate to authorities about the oil spill and or release of the crude oil in the Atlantic Ocean.

The contradicting accounts, along with the execution of police search warrants in Rio de Janeiro, brought a dramatic twist into the causes of the mysterious oil spill that has stained tropical beaches along 2,500 km of Brazil's coast. Brazil's solicitor general said the country would seek damages in the case, which has hurt tourism and fishing communities in Brazil's poorer northeast region.

On Saturday, Delta said cameras and sensors that all its vessels carry as part of their safety and environmental policies, monitor activity on board and alongside vessels, as well as course alternations, stoppages, and speed data. The company said the material obtained from an analysis of its security equipment will be shared with Brazilian authorities when they contact the company regarding the investigation, adding that no such contact has been made.

Also Read: More than 50 people detained in Catalonia unrest in last 24 hours: Authorities

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

NPCIL to commence construction of first indigenous PHWR next year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality remains severe in Delhi-NCR, crackdown on violaters; Haze in Punjab and Haryana too

Air quality remained in the severe category in Delhi and surrounding cities on Saturday, while Haryana and Punjab too were enveloped in a blanket of haze, prompting their chief ministers to press the Centre for an urgent meeting to develop ...

World Series star pitcher Doolittle declines Trump invite to White House-Washington Post

Baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle has decided to forego a trip to the White House to celebrate the Washington Nationals World Series victory, saying he just cant celebrate with President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Saturday....

At least 13 dead in car bomb in Syria border town: Ankara

Istanbul, Nov 2 AFP At least 13 people have died Saturday in a car bomb blast near a market in a Syrian border town controlled by Turkish forces, Ankara and a rights watchdog said. Based on first findings, 13 civilians were killed and aroun...

Mi CC9 Pro to feature colorful breathing light display and SD730G SoC

With just a few days left before the Mi CC9 Pro hits the market, Xiaomi has released more teasers confirming some of the new features of the upcoming device. As per the latest teaser shared by the company via its official Weibo account, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019