International Development News
Development News Edition

Aditya Birla Group celebrates 50 years in Thailand

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 16:58 IST
Aditya Birla Group celebrates 50 years in Thailand

Diversified conglomerate Aditya Birla Group (ABG) on Sunday celebrated its 50 years of operations in Thailand. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries from the Thai and Indian government.

Aditya Vikram Birla had made a foray into Thailand by setting up a spinning unit. Currently, the group has catapulted to become one of the largest diversified enterprises in the Southeast Asian country with nine plants spanning diverse sectors such as textiles, carbon black and chemicals.

Addressing a gathering here, Modi said, "We are here in Thailand with whom India has a strong cultural linkage. And, we are marking 50 years of a leading Indian industrial business in Thailand. This reaffirms my belief that commerce and culture have inherent powers to unite." Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said it was a matter of great pride to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of ABG in Thailand, in the presence of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are grateful to the Kingdom for their unflinching support over the years. The last 50 years have continually reinforced the richness of Thai talent and the support of the government for business, and our commitment to Thailand is demonstrated by the USD 2 billion dollars of investment we have made over the years," he added. The group's success in Thailand has been predicated on the commitment and dedication of close to 4,000 employees, Birla said.

"As a group, we continue to remain deeply invested in Thailand's growth and development," he added. Aditya Birla Group has a presence in 36 countries with over 1.2 lakh employees from 42 nationalities.

Over 50 per cent of the group's global revenues come from overseas operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Dominant Vinales storms to Malaysian MotoGP victory

Sepang, Nov 3 AFP Spains Maverick Vinales stormed to a dominant victory in the Malaysian MotoGP Sunday as world champion Marc Marquez fought his way from near the back of the starting grid to finish second. Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso cam...

Lawyers-police clash: Delhi HC orders judicial inquiry, transfer of police officials, no coercive action against lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Sunday ordered a judicial inquiry by one of its retired judges into the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court complex here and transfer of two senior police officials during pendency of the investigati...

Unloading naphtha from stranded tanker to begin on Mon: Goa CM

Unloading 2,000 tonnes of naphtha from a tanker that ran aground near the Raj Bhavan coast in Goa on October 25 will begin from Monday, chief minister Pramod Sawant said. He said earlier attempts to transfer naphtha from the tanker, after ...

India role model for entire world for its unity in diversity: Naqvi

Asserting that tolerance is in the DNA of India, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said the country, with its unity in diversity, is a role model for the entire world. Speaking at the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra organised by BJP Delhi P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019