Infosys to help Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy digitalise its

Infosys on Monday announced a strategic long-term partnership with Siemens Gamesa RenewableEnergy (SGRE) to support its digital transformation journey

Infosys will provide end-to-end IT infrastructure transformation of SGRE, including hybrid cloud transformation, roll-out of a software-defined network, the set-up of an intelligent service desk, and digital workplace services, the theBengaluru-headquartered company said in a statement

Infosys has also been selected by SGRE to provide application management and transformation services, it was started.

