ADB opens voting for next President

ADB Presidents are nominated from among its regional members and elected by its Board of Governors.

  ADB
  Manila
  Updated: 04-11-2019 13:41 IST
  Created: 04-11-2019 13:41 IST
Mr. Masatsugu Asakawa, currently a Special Advisor to Japan’s Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, is the sole nominee for the position. Read Mr. Asakawa’s vision statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today opened voting for its next President, who will succeed President Takehiko Nakao.

ADB Presidents are nominated from among its regional members and elected by its Board of Governors. Nominations were accepted from ADB Governors from 1 to 31 October 2019.

Mr. Masatsugu Asakawa, currently a Special Advisor to Japan's Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, is the sole nominee for the position. Read Mr. Asakawa's vision statement.

Governors are invited to vote on Mr. Asakawa's candidacy by 24:00 Manila time on 30 November 2019. The result of the election is scheduled to be announced on 2 December 2019.

