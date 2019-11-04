International Development News
Development News Edition

India must liberalise economy further to benefit from trade agreements, says economist Surjit Bhalla

India should further open up its economy and bargain from the position of strength while negotiating at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), eminent economist Surjit Bhalla said on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 15:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 15:29 IST
India must liberalise economy further to benefit from trade agreements, says economist Surjit Bhalla
Economist Surjit Bhalla [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika India should further open up its economy and bargain from the position of strength while negotiating at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), eminent economist Surjit Bhalla said on Monday.

RCEP is a comprehensive free trade agreement being negotiated between the 10 ASEAN member states and partners Australia, China, India, Japan, Korea and New Zealand. "We have to enter these trade agreements and that is part of opening up the economy to get trade benefits," said Bhalla who will soon take charge as the Executive Director for India on the board of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"But at the same time, we need to be cognizant of our own interests. We should negotiate from a position of strength rather than that of weakness," he told ANI in an interview. New Delhi is seeking greater market access for Indian goods and greater flexibility to promote trade in services at RCEP negotiations which began in Cambodia in 2012 covering areas like trade in goods and services, investment, market access, economic cooperation, intellectual property and e-commerce.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bangkok for the East Asia and RCEP summits on Monday, said recently that India remains committed to a comprehensive and balanced outcome from the ongoing RCEP negotiations but would like a win-win outcome. Even government sources have stated that India is not making any last-minute demands at RCEP. "We have put forward reasonable proposals in a clear manner and are engaged in negotiations with sincerity. We would like to see commensurate levels of ambition on services from many of our partners, even as we are ready to address their sensitivities," they said.

Sources also added that overall, we are clear that a mutually beneficial RCEP, in which all sides gain reasonably, is in interests of India and of all partners in the negotiations. Meanwhile, Bhalla also said there have been problems with trade agreements in the past. "We recognise these problems and any future engagements should keep these in mind. I believe joining RCEP is a useful policy for our growth but only on our terms," he said.

The first term of Modi administration from 2014-2018 was about economic reforms in redistribution sense for the poor, said the economist who was a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. "The world is going through an economic slowdown. I believe India is in the last stage of its slowdown. This is the right time to accelerate economic reforms. We have got to take policy measures for the agriculture sector, financial markets, investments and industry", he said.

Bhalla said though India has the potential to accelerate the growth rate to 7.5 per cent, it has not been able to achieve it. On reports of India Inc opposing a directive by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on separating owner from management, he said that with public sector units it can be considered as a good thing. "However, each regulation should be studied to see if it is fulfilling the objective. Broadly, I believe India is a very over-regulated economy."

Bhalla said 'elephant bonds' can be a solution to get black money back into the country. "Indonesia, Philippines and Pakistan have had analogous schemes to attract black money from abroad. We want that money back. 'Elephant bond schemes' are well within the Supreme Court guidelines on tax amnesty schemes." (ANI)

Also Read: Rlys to 'right size' Railway Board by 25 per cent, transfer 50 officials to zones: Sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

A stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and sought her countrys cooperation against i...

Motor racing-Verstappen stirs up Ferrari over engine comments

Ferrari has responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian teams poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula Ones governing body closing a potential engine loophole. Ferrari had racked up six ...

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking regulation of boats

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition seeking directions to regulate boats across the country. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana sought the governments response on a petition filed by former ...

INSIGHT-How one county scrambled to keep America measles-free

In Rockland County, New York, a wooded suburb 30 miles north of Manhattan, a teenage boy lay in a room in an empty wing of a health clinic, in a fetal position, coughing.It was October 2018. The boy had measles, which spreads through the ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019