International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkey says delivery of second Russian S-400 batch may be delayed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 16:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 16:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkey says delivery of second Russian S-400 batch may be delayed
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Delivery of the second batch of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey may be delayed beyond a planned 2020 timeline by talks on technology sharing and joint production, the head of Turkey's Defence Industry Directorate said on Monday.

NATO allies Turkey and the United States have been at loggerheads over the purchase of the S-400 system, which Washington says is not compatible with NATO defenses and poses a threat to its Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets. Despite Washington's warnings and threats of U.S. sanctions, Turkey started taking delivery of the first S-400 batch in July. In response, Washington has removed Turkey from the F-35 program, in which Ankara was a manufacturer and buyer.

Washington still hopes to persuade its ally to "walk away" from the Russian systems. "We are planning a timeline for next year. As opposed to the first (batch), there is joint production and technology transfer here. It is beyond the 'let's buy it quickly and install it' of the first system," Ismail Demir told broadcaster NTV.

"The joint production concept may move the timeline. We have some sensitivities regarding some of the products being here. Technical work continues," he said. Despite the threat of U.S. sanctions over Ankara's move to buy the Russian systems, Turkey has indicated it could procure Russian fighter jets if the United States refuses to deliver the F-35 jets it has purchased.

On Monday, Demir said Russia had offered to sell Turkey its Su-35 fighter jets. "There is an offer and we are evaluating it. There cannot be such a thing as 'we're buying tomorrow' in such matters. The offer's financial and strategic aspects will be examined, there cannot be an immediate decision," Demir said.

"It would not be right to say 'the F-35 era is closed, the Su-35 era is beginning', but we will evaluate the offer," he said. Ties between Ankara and Washington have been strained over issues such as Turkey's offensive into northeastern Syria. Turkey has also been outraged over a decision by the U.S. House of Representatives to support sanctions on Ankara over its incursion and to recognize the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as "genocide".

Despite this, Demir said Turkey was still open to offers by the United States to buy U.S. Patriot missile defense systems as long as they met Ankara's conditions.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Turkey and Russia to discuss removal of Kurdish militia from Syrian towns

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Ashutosh Gowariker terrific filmmaker: Arjun on 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor says he always wanted to be a part of a period film and collaborating with director Ashutosh Gowariker on Panipat was special. The actor believes Gowariker, best known for his period films such as Lagaan and Jodha Akbar, puts h...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...

India attaches importance to Myanmar's cooperation against insurgent groups: PM Modi to Suu Kyi

A stable and peaceful border was an important anchor for the continued expansion of bilateral partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed to Myanmars State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and sought her countrys cooperation against i...

Motor racing-Verstappen stirs up Ferrari over engine comments

Ferrari has responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian teams poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula Ones governing body closing a potential engine loophole. Ferrari had racked up six ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019