International Development News
Development News Edition

Vistara set to nearly double its fleet to 42 planes by this fiscal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 18:16 IST
Vistara set to nearly double its fleet to 42 planes by this fiscal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Vistara airline is set to almost double its fleet size to 42 planes by this fiscal-end as compared to 22 aircraft in March 2019, the full-service carrier said on Monday. It recently inducted three Airbus A320neo aircraft with enhanced operational performance and cabin features such as in-seat power outlets, USB charging ports, and PED (personal electronic device) holders, taking the fleet size 35.

"The airline will induct six more A320neo aircraft by December 2019, following which it will get two of the six wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner it had ordered last year, and one Airbus A321neo between January and March 2020," the airline said. The wide-body aircraft that will be inducted from next year onward will be used for long-haul flights that are likely to connect India with Japan, UK, and USA.

"With this, from 22 aircraft in March 2019, the airline will take the fleet size to 42 by March 2020," said Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited. The central government is all set to disinvest its stake in India's other full-service carrier Air India, with Expressions of Interests (EOIs) likely to be invited from private players in the coming few weeks.

Leslie Thng, Vistara's Chief Executive Officer, said on Monday, "With our fleet expansion, we will continue to grow our domestic and international network, including the commencement of medium and long haul international flights in 2020." The cities added in the last seven months to Vistara's network are Bangkok, Colombo, Dibrugarh, Dubai, Indore, Jodhpur, Khajuraho, Patna, Singapore, Thiruvananthapuram, and Udaipur.

"The expansion has led Vistara to operate nearly 1400 flights a week today, up more than 70 percent from 800 flights a week it operated by end of March 2019," said the airline, which commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. "Vistara has taken the count of destinations in its network from 23 to 34, spread across India while also foraying in the international market, with plans to further add multiple destinations and beefing up frequencies on existing key routes in the next few months," it explained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi security forces kill at least 5 protesters in Baghdad - Reuters witness

Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least five, a Reuters witness said.Reuters video showed security forces shooting one protester dead with live ammunition. A Reuters cameraman said he saw at le...

Iraq: Forces open fire at protesters in Baghdad; at least 5 dead

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Iraqi capital Baghdad which killed at least 5 people on Monday, according to Reuters.Further details are awaited....

HC allows SAD (Delhi) prez Paramjit Sarna to travel to Pak till Nov 16

The Delhi High Court Monday allowed Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi President Paramjit Singh Sarna, who was stopped at the Attari border, to go to Pakistan for visiting Nankana Sahib. Justice Navin Chawla suspended the Look Out Circular LOC issue...

Warning over Cambodia's garment workers as EU tariff threat looms

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, Nov 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tens of thousands of garment workers in Cambodia could face exploitation if proposed EU trade sanctions cause major fashion brands to downsize there, labour rights activists ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019