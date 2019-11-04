International Development News
Development News Edition

Trai postpones Nov 11 deadline for revamped MNP, cites technical issues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:18 IST
Trai postpones Nov 11 deadline for revamped MNP, cites technical issues
Image Credit:

Telecom regulator Trai on Monday postponed the implementation of revised MNP process, earlier scheduled to come into effect on November 11, as it cited "technical issues" at the telcos' and porting service providers' end and emphasized on the need for full robust testing prior to migration. Trai said fresh date will be notified in due course and that the porting of mobile numbers will, for now, continue in accordance with the existing process without being affected during November 4-10.

The regulator said it is imperative that robust testing should be completed successfully before migration to the new process so that the subscribers are not inconvenienced due to any system-related issues. The revamped mobile number portability (MNP) or port-out rules aim to makes the entire process faster and simpler, and Trai has prescribed two days' timeline for port-out requests within a service area, cutting the migration process from seven days.

The regulator had issued the latest changes in mobile number portability's regulations in December 2018. As per these regulations and subsequent notifications, the revised MNP process was scheduled to come into force from November 11. "However, it was observed that earlier-indicated timelines cannot be adhered to due to some technical issues at the end of telecom operators and MNP service providers," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said.

Accordingly, it said the date of implementation of the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2018, "needs to be postponed". "The exact date will be notified in due course of time. The porting of mobile numbers will, therefore, continue in accordance with the existing MNP process and will not be affected during 4th to 10th November 2019," Trai said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian men's TT team achieves best ever ranking

The Indian mens table tennis team on Monday achieved its best ever ranking by moving up to the ninth spot in the ITTF rankings.The Indian team comprising World No. 30 G Sathiyan and World No. 36 Sharath Kamal, is tied with 10th-placed Austr...

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Tata Power on Monday said it will create an arm, TP Renewable Microgrid, to set up 10,000 microgrids to provide power to five million homes across the country. The TP Renewable Microgrid would be set up in collaboration with the Rockefeller...

Kerala CS, DGP asked to appear before NCSC on Nov 11 regarding Dalit girls' rape case

The NCSC summoned the Kerala chief secretary and director general of police on Monday, asking them to appear before it on November 11 for a personal hearing, an official of the panel said. The summonses were issued in connection with the ac...

DU hosts 96th convocation, record 3 lakh students graduate

The Delhi University hosted its 96th convocation on Monday which saw more than three lakh students graduating from the varsity, a record breaking feat, according to the varsitys vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi. Over 300 students were awarded g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019