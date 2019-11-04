International Development News
Development News Edition

Infosys up 3 pc after co says no evidence as yet to corroborate whistleblowers' allegations

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 19:46 IST
Infosys up 3 pc after co says no evidence as yet to corroborate whistleblowers' allegations
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Shares of Infosys on Monday gained over 3 percent after the company said it is yet to receive any evidence to corroborate complaints by anonymous whistleblowers that alleged unethical practices by the company's top management. The scrip closed 3.05 percent higher at Rs 709 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.46 percent to Rs 732.50.

It was the top gainer among the BSE Sensex components. On the NSE, it climbed 3.22 percent to settle at Rs 710.10.

In terms of traded volume, 18.50 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 2.93 crore shares changed hands on the NSE. "With respect to the anonymous complaints, there is no prima facie evidence that the company has received until a date to corroborate any of the allegations made," Infosys told the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On October 24, the NSE sought clarification from the IT major on the whistleblowers' allegations and why the company had not disclosed the same to the exchanges. In October, Infosys informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblowers' complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the top management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

EU vows 'zero tolerance' after reported farm budget abuse

The European Commission declared Monday it has zero tolerance for fraud after the New York Times alleged the gigantic EU agriculture budget shores up political corruption in eastern member states. The Commission has very clear rules for how...

Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

FGN39 ASEAN-RCEP-2NDLD INDIA Bangkok Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP deal as negotiations failed to satisfactorily address New Delhis outstanding...

HC to hear petitions seeking Uniform Civil Code on Nov 15

The Delhi High Court on Monday clubbed together all petitions seeking framing of a uniform civil code UCC, as provided for under Article 44 of the Constitution, to promote national integration as well as gender justice, equality and dignity...

Mexico's 'Hoy na cirula' to 'Peak and plate' of Colombia, odd-even comes in different versions

From Mexicos Hoy no cirula policy to Colombias Peak and plate, different versions of odd-even car rationing scheme have been implemented across the globe to combat toxicity in air as well as traffic congestion. Mexico had in 1989 introduced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019