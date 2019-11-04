Infosys up 3 pc after co says no evidence as yet to corroborate whistleblowers' allegations

Shares of Infosys on Monday gained over 3 percent after the company said it is yet to receive any evidence to corroborate complaints by anonymous whistleblowers that alleged unethical practices by the company's top management. The scrip closed 3.05 percent higher at Rs 709 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.46 percent to Rs 732.50.

It was the top gainer among the BSE Sensex components. On the NSE, it climbed 3.22 percent to settle at Rs 710.10.

In terms of traded volume, 18.50 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and 2.93 crore shares changed hands on the NSE. "With respect to the anonymous complaints, there is no prima facie evidence that the company has received until a date to corroborate any of the allegations made," Infosys told the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On October 24, the NSE sought clarification from the IT major on the whistleblowers' allegations and why the company had not disclosed the same to the exchanges. In October, Infosys informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblowers' complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the top management.

