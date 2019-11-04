International Development News
Burger King India files paper for IPO

Quick service restaurant chain Burger King has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi for its proposed initial public offering. The offer comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia, the promoter, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The net proceeds from the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for funding roll out of new company-owned Burger King Restaurants and general corporate purposes. The book running lead managers to the offer are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. As of June 30, 2019, the company had 202 restaurants, including seven sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants, across 16 states and union territories and 47 cities across India, as per the DRHP.

The company is one of the fastest growing international QSR chains in India during the first five years of operations based on number of restaurants.

