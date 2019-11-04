International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street hits record high on energy, tech boost

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:23 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street hits record high on energy, tech boost
Image Credit: pixabay

Gains in technology and energy shares pushed Wall Street's three main indexes to record highs on Monday, as hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal and an improving domestic economy boosted risk appetite. Washington and Beijing said on Friday they had made progress in defusing an economically damaging trade war, with U.S. officials indicating that a deal could be signed this month.

Adding to the optimism, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday licenses for U.S. companies to sell components to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd would come "very shortly". Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with the energy shares gaining the most on the back of higher oil prices. The sector along with technology shares provided the biggest boost to the benchmark index.

Helping the tech sector was a rally in trade-sensitive chip stocks, which also drove the Philadelphia Semiconductor index to a record high. "Signing these deals take time. All that is needed for markets to be happy right now is for an agreement to be announced," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"The earnings period was certainly enough to support current stock prices. It wasn't good enough to lead stocks higher but not bad enough for them to go any lower," he added. The third-quarter earnings season has been fairly upbeat, with 76% of the 360 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far beating profit expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

Last week's interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, growing expectations of a trade deal and a better-than-feared October jobs growth report have been the main catalysts of the recent rally. A report on Monday, however, showed new orders for U.S.-made goods fell more than expected in September and business spending on equipment was slightly weaker than initially thought, suggesting that manufacturing remains soft amid the ongoing trade war.

At 11:21 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 136.74 points, or 0.50%, at 27,484.10, the S&P 500 was up 14.22 points, or 0.46%, at 3,081.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 42.34 points, or 0.50%, at 8,428.74. The biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow Jones index was a 2.6% drop in shares of McDonald's Corp after the fast-food giant dismissed Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook over a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which the board determined violated company policy.

Under Armour Inc fell 15.4% as it lowered its full-year revenue forecast for a second straight time, a day after it confirmed a federal probe related to its accounting practices. In M&A activity, medical device maker Stryker Corp said it would buy smaller rival Wright Medical Group for about $4 billion in cash. Shares in Wright Medical surged 32%, while Stryker fell 3.9%.

The S&P index recorded 59 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 110 new highs and 21 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements: Cong leader VS Ugrappa

Former MP and Congress leader VS Ugrappa on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Yediyurappa, saying that he is nothing but a double-headed snake, better known for twisting statements. Chief Minister Yediyurappa is trying to twist his statement...

ITF shifts Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

Ending weeks of speculation, the International Tenis Federation ITF on Monday decided to shift Indias Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue, saying safety of players and officials was its priority. The All India Tennis Association...

Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from offi...

Tennis-India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

Indias Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federations independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday.The Asi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019