International Development News
Development News Edition

PM Modi proposes new initiative to secure maritime domain in Indo-Pacific

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 22:34 IST
PM Modi proposes new initiative to secure maritime domain in Indo-Pacific
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday proposed a new initiative to create a safe and secure maritime domain in the Indo-Pacific, indicating India's readiness to play a bigger role in the region where China has been expanding its military assertiveness. Modi floated the idea of the Indo-Pacific Ocean's initiative during his address at the 14th East Asia Summit, a premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region dealing with issues relating security and defence.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia. The ASEAN's current chair Thailand and Australia welcomed Modi's proposal.

"The Prime Minister proposed an Indo-Pacific Ocean's initiative to conserve and sustainably use the maritime domain and to make meaningful efforts to create a safe and secure maritime domain," said Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs. "Focus areas of this initiative include creating partnerships among the interested states in several pillars, ranging from enhancing maritime security to preserving and sustainably using marine resources, building capacities as well as working together in trade and maritime transport," she said.

Singh said Australia has already indicated its interest in working with India to develop the initiative. In his address, the prime minister also proposed an EAS seminar on maritime security in Chennai next year.

India has consistently been indicating that it was keen on playing a larger role in the Indo-Pacific region. The US has also been pushing for a greater role for India in the Indo-Pacific in an effort to contain China's growing clout in the region.

In November last year, India, the US, Australia and Japan gave shape to the long-pending "Quad" Coalition to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence. Reflecting growing congruence of interests in the region, senior officials of the 'Quad' countries also held consultations on Monday on the situation in Indo-Pacific and supported an ASEAN-led mechanisms for the regional architecture for the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

ITF shifts Davis Cup tie to neutral venue

Ending weeks of speculation, the International Tenis Federation ITF on Monday decided to shift Indias Davis Cup tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue, saying safety of players and officials was its priority. The All India Tennis Association...

Woman architect molested in south Delhi

A woman architect was allegedly molested and assaulted by six unidentified men at an upscale colony in south Delhi, police said on Monday. The woman, who lives with her husband and two children at Sainik Farms, was on her way home from offi...

Tennis-India's Davis Cup tie in Pakistan shifted to neutral venue

Indias Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad this month must be played at a neutral venue after the latest advice from the International Tennis Federations independent security advisors, the world governing body said on Monday.The Asi...

ExerciseNZ gave a call to a Kiwis' Parkinson patients to be more active

Richard Beddie, chief executive of Exercise NZ, says one in every 500 Kiwis suffers from Parkinsons and regular activity will help them. Parkinsons New Zealand starts its annual awareness week tomorrow. Parkinsons is the second most common ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019