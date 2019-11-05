Ashok Leyland showcases BS-VI trucks, buses

Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland showcased its wide range of Bharat Stage VI trucks and buses in Chennai on Monday. The city-based commercial vehicle major has become the first Indian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to meet the BS-VI emission norms across the full range of heavy-duty trucks of 16.2 tonne or above.

"..in focus with our aspirations of being among the top 10 global commercial vehicle maker, we have yet again come up with an innovative technology to address the BS VI norms," Leyland chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja said here. "We are the first OEM to get BS-VI certification for our complete range of heavy-duty trucks. This will be introduced with new modular vehicle platform which will provide customised solutions to address customers' specific needs," Hinduja said.

The Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norm would come into force from April 1 next year across the country. Currently, the vehicles sold in the country conform to BS-IV emission standards. The Bharat stage emission standards are instituted by the government to regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles.

Hinduja said the company would foray into the Russian market over the next 12 months and had identified a local assembler. According to Hinduja, the company is looking to enter various new countries, including Malaysia and Indonesia, to ship its products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)