Jigsaw Academy’s Full Stack Data Science Program Recognized By NASSCOM

Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, today announced the recognition by NASSCOM for its Full-stack Data science program. The course was awarded the prestigious Certificate of Course Alignment for complying the course to the National Occupation Standards (NOS) for Artificial Intelligence/Big Data "Analysis" family by NASSCOM.

The National Occupational Standards (NOS) assesses the courses on nine performance parameters - Import Data, Pre Process Data, Perform exploratory data analysis, Perform research and design of algorithm networks, Applied pre-defined algorithmic model, Evaluate risk of deploying algorithmic models, Evaluate business performance of algorithmic models, Define business outcomes and create visualizations and Collect and define business requirements.

Speaking about the Academy's vision of helping candidates achieve their true potential, Mr. Gaurav Vohra, Co-founder and CEO, Jigsaw Academy said, "The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimized learning outcomes for professionals. The award is a testimony of our commitment towards the technical excellence of our courses."

Recently, Jigsaw Academy was also recognized as NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' for the year. The apex body for IT-BPM industry in India had awarded the 'Certificate of Course Alignment' to the Academy for their 'Foundation of Artificial Intelligence' and 'Foundation of Big Data Analytics' curriculums.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)