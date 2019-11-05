International Development News
Development News Edition

Miss Diva Universe 2019 Uses her Platform to Raise Awareness for Smile Train India and Children With Clefts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondicherry
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 11:54 IST
Miss Diva Universe 2019 Uses her Platform to Raise Awareness for Smile Train India and Children With Clefts
Image Credit: PR Newswire

As a part of the year-long Smile Torch journey, Miss Diva Universe 2019, Smile Train India, the country's largest cleft charity and its partner hospital JIPMER, welcomed the Smile Torch to Pondicherry. The Smile Torch is a unique, national initiative for creating renewed awareness about clefts and its treatment. The Torch began its journey on February 8, 2019 on National Cleft Day in Varanasi and is traveling across India to help sensitize communities about the challenges faced by babies born with clefts.

Miss Diva Universe 2019, Vartika Singh, who will be representing India at the Miss Universe pageant in December 2019 said, "I believe every child has the right to live a healthy and productive life. Babies born with clefts also deserve the opportunity to follow their dreams and experience life to the fullest. Smile Train India is doing great work across the country to raise awareness and sensitize people about the lesser-known cause of clefts. I congratulate Smile Train India on recently celebrating their 600,000th cleft surgery milestone in India and I am excited to be a part of their journey towards creating one million smiles in India." Vartika Singh spent time with cleft patients and their families and brought cheer to children with clefts.

"Through our partnership with The Miss Universe Organization, we are honored to be working with Vartika to help raise awareness for Smile Train and children with clefts in India," said Mamta Carrol, Vice President & Regional Director, Asia. "On behalf of Smile Train India, we wish her the best as she competes in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant in December. We are very proud of her achievements and look forward to her continued support."

It is estimated that more than 35,000 children are born with clefts every year in India. Since 2000, Smile Train India has been actively involved in supporting free cleft treatment for children with clefts.

Since January 2016, The Miss Universe Organization and Smile Train, the world's largest cleft charity, have been involved in a charitable partnership to help raise awareness for children with clefts globally. The relationship has helped provide opportunities for the reigning Miss Universe and country state titleholders to get involved with Smile Train's global initiatives in the 90+ countries where the charity helps children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

Brad Marchands tiebreaking second goal with 157 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4. Marchands shot from the left circle went off the near post and goalie Tristan Jarrys back. Patrice...

Dennis Quaid plans to marry Laura Savoie soon

Dennis Quaid is planning to tie the knot with fiancee Laura Savoie within the year. The couple started dating in June and the Parent Trap actor proposed to Savoie last month in Hawaii.Youve got a year, right And if you go past a year withou...

UPDATE 1-Oerlikon announces share buyback as solid orders offset market challenges

Oerlikon announced a share buyback program and the Swiss industrial group said on Tuesday it was confident for 2019 after reporting third-quarter numbers in line with its own expectations.The total value of the share buyback, which will sta...

Sri Lanka election pledges threaten fiscal targets under IMF

Sri Lankas two top presidential candidates are offering election giveaways, from free housing to sanitary pads for women as well as big tax cuts that officials and a credit rating agency are warning would push the country deeper into debt.F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019