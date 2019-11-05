International Development News
Bureau of Indian Standards in Association With Godrej Security Solutions Hosts Security Conclave 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 12:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 12:54 IST
Bureau of Indian Standards in Association With Godrej Security Solutions Hosts Security Conclave 2019

Over 100 speakers and delegates unequivocally voiced the need for ushering in a security standard in the banking and non-banking sector

MUMBAI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), in partnership with India's leading security solutions provider, Godrej Security Solutions, today hosted the BIS Security Conclave 2019 reflecting upon the existing security challenges and emerging needs in the banking and non-banking sector.

The BIS Security Conclave is an effort to jointly build a sustainable ecosystem wherein all industry stakeholders work towards creating a secure space for both consumers and employees alike. Over 100 speakers and delegates who partook in the second edition of Conclave unequivocally concurred on the need for ushering in a security standard for the banking and non-banking sector.

The day-long event encompassed an engaging line of presentations by leading luminaries from the banking and non-banking sector. The theme of BIS Security Conclave 2019 was: Creating a sustainable security ecosystem. Capt. Rakesh Patney, Chief Security Officer - Bank of India during his session discussed security challenges in existing bank branches, while Brigadier Ashutosh Sirothia, Chief Security Officer at Union Bank of India elaborated upon the emerging security needs of banks.

At the event, K P Raghuvanshi, Former ATS Chief presented on the Security Challenges in workplaces and mitigation mechanisms. Offering a different perspective, Sabyasachi Ray, Executive Director at The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, spoke on the New Security Needs in the Gems and Jewellery industry. In a detailed presentation, Prashant Chouthkanthiwar, EVP - Design Godrej Security Solutions, deliberated upon the latest security risks, technology trends and a range of innovative solutions created for Indian markets.

Commenting on the event, Shri Rajneesh Khosla, Scientist E and Head (Mechanical Engineering Department), BIS Spokesperson, said, " The BIS Security Conclave held in association with Godrej Security Solutions today is a continuation of our efforts to help the institutions to evaluate and strengthen their security preparedness in offices, branches and ATMs by mapping them to industry best practices and our published standards. A holistic 'standards' framework helps security solutions providers to develop the right products for the industry which meet the most stringent standards and live up to consumer trust. It also imparts requisite information to the decision markers and keeps them abreast of the latest trends and challenges to anticipate, plan, and minimise security risks at their institution. It is encouraging that the industry experts echo our vision of building smart, secure and sustainable banking and office spaces."

Highlighting the importance of conclave, Pushkar Gokhale, Vice President and Head of B2B - Godrej Security Solutions, said, "As a responsible security partner, Godrej Security Solutions has always supported BIS' vision to raise the industry's standard of security preparedness. The discussions at the event were in line with our recent consumer preference study (India's Security Solution Quotient) which revealed that over 53% of consumers trust bank lockers to secure their primary valuables like jewellery and important documents. It is, therefore, prudent on the part of the banking industry and trusted security partners like Godrej to make concerted efforts to enable adoption of BIS standards, deploy stringent security measures to minimise risks, and uphold the trust bestowed upon these institutions by consumers."

About Godrej Security Solutions:

Godrej Security Solutions is a division of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd and part of the USD 4.1 billion Godrej Group. A pioneer and leader in the business, Godrej Security Solutions Division is the largest manufacturer and marketer of Security Solutions in India. It is the largest supplier of security solutions to several prestigious banking, corporate and public institutions. For the first time in the category and the industry, Godrej Security Solutions Division has been awarded the Superbrand status. It has also won the 'Most Preferred brand' award in the Home Segment. The Division currently exports its products to over 45 countries including Middle East Asia, South East Asia, Far East Asia, East Africa, the US, Europe and the SAARC Countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023227/Pushkar_Gokhale_Godrej_Security_Solutions.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

