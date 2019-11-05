Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on muted demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday fell 1.26 percent to Rs 2,536 per quintal in futures trade as speculators offloaded their holdings in tune with a weak trend in physical markets. Marketmen said muted demand from cattle-feed makers kept the pressure on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for December delivery fell by Rs 30, or 1.26 percent, to Rs 2,536 per quintal with an open interest of 56,280 lots. However, cottonseed oil cake contracts for January rose by Rs 48.5, or 2.09 percent, to Rs 2,268 per quintal in 27,330 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)