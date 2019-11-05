International Development News
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields higher as trade optimism knocks safe havens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:40 IST
Euro zone bond yields higher as trade optimism knocks safe havens
Image Credit: Pixabay

Government bond yields across the euro area rose on Tuesday, heading towards 3-1/2 month highs on optimism that U.S.-China trade talks will lead to de-escalation in tensions between the world's two biggest economies. China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a "phase one" U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday.

The deal, which may be signed later this month by Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a yet-to-be-determined location, is widely expected to include a U.S. pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on about $156 billion worth of Chinese imports, including cell phones, laptop computers, and toys. Growing optimism over the trade talks has boosted stock markets globally, undermining demand for safe assets such as U.S. Treasuries and German government debt.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 2.5 basis points to -0.32 -0.32%, near its highest levels in around 3-1/2 months. Most other 10-year euro zone bond yields were 2-3 bps higher on the day, while U.S. Treasury yields rose 3 bps to 1.82 %.

"There's no central bank action until December so the trade war talks are the main theme," said Pooja Kumra, European rates strategist at TD Securities in London. "And so far there has been nothing negative." Analysts said fresh bond supply from the United States and Europe added to upward pressure on yields. Austria is scheduled to sell five and 10-year bonds later this session.

Spain, which holds an election on Sunday, was also moving into focus. On Monday, the main candidates to become Spain's next prime minister clashed over how to handle Catalan separatism, as they tried to woo voters ahead of a repeat election that opinion polls show could be as inconclusive as to the one in April.

The closely-watched gap between Spanish and German 10-year bond yields on Monday widened to around 67 bps, its highest level since mid-October -- suggesting some unease among investors as Sunday's election draws closer. "An election should add uncertainty as to the future trajectory, in turn pushing forward spreads wider," analysts at Mizuho said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

"Mailbox 200": Soviet waste dump a landslide away from poisoning millions

Hidden in a remote Central Asian gorge, thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste are one landslide away from contaminating the water supply for the whole Ferghana valley, home to millions of people, environmentalists say. Neglected for deca...

I'll be ready again soon, says Carolina Marin after defeat

After facing a defeat in the first round of Fuzhou China Open on Tuesday, Carolina Marin said she has been sick for the last few days and will be ready again soon. Marin was beaten in the first game by 21-16 and in the second game, she opte...

Police on the streets a 'new low', says Congress questioning Amit Shah's silence

The Congress on Tuesday said the police protesting on the roads in the national capital is a new low for India since independence and questioned Home Minister Amit Shahs silence on the issue. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjew...

Afrojack to Headline Don't Let Daddy Know India

Hyderabad Telangana India Nov 05 ANINewsVoir Famed international dance music property Dont Let Daddy Know is heading back to the Indian sub-continent this November for its third edition in the country in association with Dance Affair, Lal S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019