Informa Markets in India's Retail Jewellers Guild Awards (RJGA) Honors the Best Retail Jewellers Across India

The 5th Editions Concludes on a high note at Glittering ceremony in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Market in India's Retail Jewellers Guild Awards celebrated its 5th year of felicitating and honouring the best retail jewellers from India for their contribution in the jewellery industry at a gala ceremony on 29th September at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi. The most coveted awards of the evening witnessed the presence of industry stalwarts and dignitaries such as --Shri. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Northern Region, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Shri. Yogesh Singhal, President, Bullion Jewellers Association, Delhi and Shri. Ramavtar Verma, Chairman, Bullion Jewellers Association, Delhi.

A unique initiative by Informa Markets in India, the RJGA is recognised as the most transparent and process driven awards in the sector. Initially positioned for the North India market, RJGA maintained its standard as the most popular awards. The tally of over 600 nominations came from jewelers.

Along with Ernst & Young as process advisors, and its reputed panel of judges comprising industry veterans such as Ms Shanoo Bijlani, Ms. M.A. Noushija, Ms Rosy Ahluwalia, Ms. Rohini Bhowmick, Ms. Sonal Narang, Ms. Prerna Khurana, Mr. Ashok Seth, Mr. Navin Sadarangani, the RJGA drew out the best of India's talent in the retail jewellery industry through two rounds of Jury; a preliminary round, followed by the final round, where jewellers had to display actual jewellery pieces to the judges.

The extensive award categories this year were crafted, keeping in mind, the diverse activities of the retail jewellery industry. These included those from various functions of the industry such as 'Store of the Year', 'Employer of the Year', 'Most Innovative Marketing Campaign', 'Excellence in Customer Service' and 'Excellence in Design', in which new Categories were introduced. Retailers had filled their Nominations for Bangle/Bracelet, Necklace/MangalSutra, Pair of Earrings, Ring & Others under Gold, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, Jadau, Colored Gemstone Category. Based on Jury evaluation there were 24 Awards given in the design category, 15 Awards for other categories which included Jury Recognition.

With more than 500 jewellery retailers, manufacturers, HNIs, the awards night also comprised Insights from Industry Stalwarts, entertainment acts, networking sessions, Showcase of luxury car by T&T Motors as Automobile Partner were some of the other high points of the evening.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world.

Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit -www.informa.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023254/Winners_at_RJGA_2019.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023255/RJGA.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956845/Informa_Markets_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)