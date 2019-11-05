International Development News
Development News Edition

Informa Markets in India's Retail Jewellers Guild Awards (RJGA) Honors the Best Retail Jewellers Across India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 13:47 IST
Informa Markets in India's Retail Jewellers Guild Awards (RJGA) Honors the Best Retail Jewellers Across India

The 5th Editions Concludes on a high note at Glittering ceremony in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Market in India's Retail Jewellers Guild Awards celebrated its 5th year of felicitating and honouring the best retail jewellers from India for their contribution in the jewellery industry at a gala ceremony on 29th September at The Lalit Hotel, New Delhi. The most coveted awards of the evening witnessed the presence of industry stalwarts and dignitaries such as --Shri. Ashok Seth, Chairman, Northern Region, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Shri. Yogesh Singhal, President, Bullion Jewellers Association, Delhi and Shri. Ramavtar Verma, Chairman, Bullion Jewellers Association, Delhi.

A unique initiative by Informa Markets in India, the RJGA is recognised as the most transparent and process driven awards in the sector. Initially positioned for the North India market, RJGA maintained its standard as the most popular awards. The tally of over 600 nominations came from jewelers.

Along with Ernst & Young as process advisors, and its reputed panel of judges comprising industry veterans such as Ms Shanoo Bijlani, Ms. M.A. Noushija, Ms Rosy Ahluwalia, Ms. Rohini Bhowmick, Ms. Sonal Narang, Ms. Prerna Khurana, Mr. Ashok Seth, Mr. Navin Sadarangani, the RJGA drew out the best of India's talent in the retail jewellery industry through two rounds of Jury; a preliminary round, followed by the final round, where jewellers had to display actual jewellery pieces to the judges.

The extensive award categories this year were crafted, keeping in mind, the diverse activities of the retail jewellery industry. These included those from various functions of the industry such as 'Store of the Year', 'Employer of the Year', 'Most Innovative Marketing Campaign', 'Excellence in Customer Service' and 'Excellence in Design', in which new Categories were introduced. Retailers had filled their Nominations for Bangle/Bracelet, Necklace/MangalSutra, Pair of Earrings, Ring & Others under Gold, Silver, Diamond, Platinum, Jadau, Colored Gemstone Category. Based on Jury evaluation there were 24 Awards given in the design category, 15 Awards for other categories which included Jury Recognition.

With more than 500 jewellery retailers, manufacturers, HNIs, the awards night also comprised Insights from Industry Stalwarts, entertainment acts, networking sessions, Showcase of luxury car by T&T Motors as Automobile Partner were some of the other high points of the evening.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

www.informamarkets.com

About Informa Markets and our business in India

Informa Markets is owned by Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world.

Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) is India's leading exhibition organizer, dedicated to help specialist markets and customer communities, domestically and around the world to trade, innovate and grow through exhibitions, digital content & services, and conferences & seminars. Every year, we hosts over 25 large scale exhibitions, 40 conferences, along with industry awards and trainings across the country; thereby enabling trade across multiple industry verticals. In India, Informa Markets has offices across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai. For further details, please visit -www.informa.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023254/Winners_at_RJGA_2019.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023255/RJGA.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/956845/Informa_Markets_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Why shouldn't we get Phoebe onto Bond, asks Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig dismissed a reporters suggestion that Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was hired to punch up the script of the new Bond movie No Time to Die and make it more inclusive. The actor, who is returning as James Bond for the...

Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces.The five migrants, from Indias eastern ...

"Mailbox 200": Soviet waste dump a landslide away from poisoning millions

Hidden in a remote Central Asian gorge, thousands of tonnes of radioactive waste are one landslide away from contaminating the water supply for the whole Ferghana valley, home to millions of people, environmentalists say. Neglected for deca...

I'll be ready again soon, says Carolina Marin after defeat

After facing a defeat in the first round of Fuzhou China Open on Tuesday, Carolina Marin said she has been sick for the last few days and will be ready again soon. Marin was beaten in the first game by 21-16 and in the second game, she opte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019