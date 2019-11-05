Nikhil Vora of Sixth Sense Ventures leads seed funding round of Rs 2.65 Crore for ENpower, The B-School for Teens

ENpower aims to expand its reach to 300 schools in 18-24 months

Mumbai, November 4th , 2019: ENpower, The B-School for Teens announced today that it has received seed funding of Rs 2.65 crore from an investor consortium led by Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO of Sixth Sense Ventures – India’s first domestic, consumer-centric venture fund.

ENpower has pioneered entrepreneurship learning programs for school children in the age group of 8-18 years. This seed round will help the company in three ways (a) expand its outreach to 300 schools in the next 18-24 months (b) invest into building tech platforms that will enable an ecosystem of students, educators, corporate and start-ups to encourage innovation & entrepreneurship among young minds, and (c) scale IPs such as India's Future Tycoons (IFT) to build larger awareness about the mission.

This investment comes at a time when ENpower has rolled out Season 2 of India's Future Tycoons (IFT), India's 1st entrepreneurship search and mentoring platform for young adults. IFT is expecting 25,000-30,000 students from across the country to participate in an 'Idea Challenge' and has already on boarded UNGC as 'SDG Partner' and Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) as 'Innovation Partner'. The theme for this season’s IFT is 'India's Growing Water Crisis'.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr .Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO, Sixth Sense Ventures, said “The most fulfilling part of any investment is when it has the potent to make an impact. India has the youngest population in the world and thereby a thriving ideas market, needs to inculcate Entrepreneurship at a young seeding stage. Elated that the mission of ENpower is to engage with students in their formative years in grades 6-10, towards Entrepreneurship. I believe this is a huge catalyst and an ability to create a property akin to a Junior Shark Tank in India via India's Future Tycoon”.

Commenting on the development, Mr .Sushil Mungekar, Founder & CEO, ENpower said “Nikhil coming on board is a great validation of our mission. Nikhil brings enormous expertise & a unique perspective on how to build sustainable consumer-centric businesses. His mentoring will surely help Team ENpower to build a brand that stands for trust, and purpose that scales to millions of students”.

India’s Future Tycoons, is an entrepreneurship search and mentoring platform for high school students (13-17yrs).

Besides the IFT competition, ENpower offers many courses and workshops like Junior MBA, Idea to Venture, Mind Your Own Business, ENlabs and Design Thinking to mitigate the uncertainty of job market and acquire the requisite entrepreneurial skills and competencies to cope with the demands of future careers. Please visit www.enpower-school.com to know more.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)