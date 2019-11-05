Copper futures up on spot demand

Copper prices on Tuesday rose 0.17 per cent to Rs 442.35 per kg in futures trade after participants raised their positions amid pick-up in demand in spot market.

On the Multi commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November contracts was trading higher by 75 paise, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 442.35 per kg in a business turnover of 8,225 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants, driven by a pick-up in demand in spot market.

