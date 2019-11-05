Sensex, Nifty take pause after 7-day rally

Snapping its seven-session winning streak, equity benchmark BSE Sensex on Tuesday dropped 54 points as investors booked profits at higher levels. After swinging 413 points during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 53.73 points, or 0.13 percent, lower at 40,248.23. The index touched an intra-day low of 40,053.55 and a high of 40,466.55.

The broader NSE Nifty too slipped 24.10 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 11,917.20. Top losers in the Sensex pack included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Tata Steel, and M&M, shedding up to 2.40 percent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest gainer, rising 3.40 percent, after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought approximately 1.3 crore shares of the company for around Rs 87 crore through open market transactions. Bajaj Finance, Bharti Airtel, SBI, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Hero MotoCorp, and Tech Mahindra too rose up to 2.77 percent.

After rising for seven straight sessions, domestic equities took a breather as market participants booked profits at higher levels, traders said. Globally, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Seoul settled higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal.

Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early deals. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 70.66 against the US dollar intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.82 percent to USD 62.65 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)