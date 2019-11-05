ICFAI Business School's (IBS) Efforts Facilitates in Making MBA Students Industry Ready

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While most of the colleges and universities only tend to focus on the bookish knowledge, ICFAI Business School (IBS) have always believed in making their students an all-rounder. The business world gets highly competitive and therefore to survive and thrive in such a challenging environment, one needs to be properly aware of the do's and don'ts of this field. Therefore, to help the students ready for the industry, ICFAI Business School (IBS) have come up with a number of factors and strategies, which will give the students a glimpse of the corporate world and thus help them adapt to the situation with ease. Following are some of the efforts that have been put by ICFAI Business School (IBS) for the students:

• Work on real life CASE Studies

• Industrial Visits

• Guest Faculty from the Industry

• Alumni Meet

• Introduction of Demonstrative Teaching Method

• Varied Summer Programs and Internship

One of the top most management colleges in India, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has become a big brand when it comes to quality education. With their holistic approach and a constant effort of being in sync with the ever-changing ways of the business world, this institution imparts nothing short of quality education. In addition to education, the institution stands by itself in offering world-class amenities to the students that largely contributes to the growth of each disciple that decides to become a part of this education organization.

Education in business cannot merely be restricted within the four walls of a classroom. Once the students complete their respective courses and programs they have to move ahead to the real business world and function.

Explained below in detail is how ICFAI Business School (IBS) is leading the way of making their students ready for the industry:

• Work on Real Life CASE Studies: ICFAI Business School (IBS) is well aware of the fact that practical knowledge mostly trumps theoretical knowledge. This is why, being one of the top B schools in India, IBS offer their students with the opportunity to work on real life case studies. Through them, students get to work on real business scenarios, which they might come across once they get associated with a multi-national company. This way, while they are pursuing their business program, under the guidance of knowledgeable faculty members, they will be able to find the solution for any issues that they might have to deal with while working on these case studies. It largely helps the students in making a decision, improving their analytical skill and become quick thinkers, which are some of the most important qualities to succeed in this field.

• Industrial Visits: One of the best way to learn something is to see an expert do it. While books are insightful and help get an understanding of the concepts, it is the real practical world that gives the students a glimpse of their future professional life. From understanding the structure of an organization, roles, profiles, responsibilities, there are a number of things that a student can learn from these industrial visits. With experiences like this, they perform better when they have a job and this contributes to the growth of one's career.

• Guest Faculty from The Industry: At ICFAI Business School (IBS), guest faculties come in regularly to give lectures to the students and have interactive sessions with them. These guest faculties are those who are still working with big firms or are successfully running their firms. Lectures from such individual will help the students get current and updated information about the industry, which can help, in shaping their career. Therefore, ICFAI Business School (IBS) makes sure that their students have an opportunity to interact with the great minds of the industry and get ideas and inspiration for themselves.

• Alumni Meet: While this might seem strange and different to some, but the opportunity of meeting with the alumni of the institution can help students in various prospects. Named as one of the best MBA colleges in India, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has always prided for producing some of the best minds and professionals of the business world. Interaction session with such alumni gives students the chance to discuss career plans, the subject one might want to major in and number of other things.

• Introduction of Demonstrative Teaching Method: Demonstrative teachings have been considered as one of the most effective teaching approaches. Students are able to grasp it quickly, retain in their brain longer and they can put it to practical use in future as well.

• Varied Summer Programs & Internship: ICFAI Business School (IBS) also offers a number of summer programs and internship opportunities for their students. Therefore, along with their regular studies, students will be able to get a taste of working in real corporate environment and learn things that will give them an edge over others.

These are some of the efforts that ICFAI Business School (IBS) puts to makes sure that their students are ready when they go ahead to work in the real business environment.

To register please visit - https://general.ibsindia.org/IBSAT2019/index.asp?utm_source=PRNEWSWIRE&utm_campaign=IBSAT2019

About ICFAI Business School:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of IFHE and was established in 1995. At ICFAI Business School (IBS), we offer innovative and globally accepted programs and great opportunities for all-round development. 100% CASE-based learning makes ICFAI Business School (IBS) one of its kind.

IBS Hyderabad is a constituent of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), which was declared a deemed to be University under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. IBS Hyderabad offers two year full time MBA program and PhD program.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses are located at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. They offer two-year, full-time Management Programs to prepare the students and equip them for successful corporate careers. These campuses are independent professional institutions and are neither affiliated to nor are off-campus centres of any university.

IBS Dehradun is a constituent of the ICFAI University, Dehradun. ICFAI University, Dehradun is established through an Act of the State Legislature of Uttarakhand and is recognized by UGC under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act and it offers the MBA program.

IBS Jaipur is a constituent of the ICFAI University, Jaipur. The ICFAI University, Jaipur has been notified by the Government of Rajasthan (Act No. 20 of 2011). IBS Jaipur offers the MBA program.

To apply for all 9 campuses of ICFAI Business School (IBS), MBA aspirants need to apply for IBSAT, which is among the top notch national level MBA Entrance Exam.

App downloads links: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschool

