Manthan Software Heralds a New Era of Algorithmic Customer Experiences by Consolidating Business with Personalisation Leader, RichRelevance

Manthan, a leading AI-powered cloud analytics software company, today announced an expanded suite of Algorithmic Customer Experience solutions through a strategic alliance with RichRelevance, a market leading personalization software provider. Manthan and RichRelevance have initiated a joint go-to-market now and have set the path towards consolidating their category-leading businesses in the coming year, in compliance with applicable regulations.

Digital change is coming, in the age of the empowered consumer. The first industry to confront this disruption is Retail, which is responding by embracing the need for data science in decisioning and making the shift to becoming an algorithmic enterprise. Retailers need to bring together their fragmented view of their customers across channels, personalize marketing engagement at every touch, as well as continuously optimize and individualize every customer touch point. Algorithmic businesses require the ability to automatically sense and process customer contexts in real-time, and respond with personalized experiences based on Machine Learning models. A complete set of capabilities across data, analytics, seamless decisioning and real-time execution are today's norm in winning digital-savvy, omni-channel businesses.

RichRelevance and Manthan together will deliver an end-to-end Algorithmic Customer Experience marketing solution that includes the category-leading B2C Customer Data Platform, Retail Marketing and Merchandising solution, and Real-time Personalization with advanced data science. This comprehensive solution will enable retailers and brands to algorithmically discover new segments and target their most profitable customers, automatically test for and seamlessly deliver the most relevant content and offers across all touchpoints, and manage and deploy data science models and do so at scale leveraging AI, with low or no involvement of IT.

Atul Jalan, CEO of Manthan Software said, "We see Manthan and RichRelevance as truly complementary to deliver a new class of industry-critical solutions to consumer retail companies such as Brands, Retailers, Marketplaces, QSRs, Publishers, and Financial Services. You now have a partnership that is deeply vested in your success and brings a joint solution and expertise to the market to help you grow digital revenues through personalization."

"This partnership reflects the market need for consumer retailers of all types to become algorithmic enterprises," said Bill Pearce, Chairman, RichRelevance. "As a leader in AI-driven cloud analytics, we see Manthan Software as absolutely strategic in expanding our joint value to create a digital experience marketing platform for our customers."

About RichRelevance

RichRelevance is the global leader in Experience Personalization, driving digital growth and brand loyalty for 200 of the world's largest B2C and B2B brands and retailers including REI, Burberry, LL Bean, CDW, and Office Depot. The company leverages advanced AI technologies to bridge the experience gap between marketing and commerce to help digital marketing leaders stage memorable experiences that speak to individuals - at scale, in real time, and across the customer lifecycle. Headquartered in San Francisco, RichRelevance serves clients in 44 countries from 9 offices around the globe.

About Manthan

Manthan is a leading cloud analytics company pioneering applications for retail and consumer-facing businesses like United Supermarkets, Pizza Hut, Helzberg Diamonds, Love's, Alshaya, and Future Group. Manthan excels in the application of decision sciences and AI; its suite of products has been recognized for enabling the shortest path to profit. Manthan's products use machine intelligence to process decision contexts and respond automatically with actions. Headquartered in Bangalore with offices in Santa Clara, London, Dubai, Mexico City, Singapore and Manila, Manthan's footprint spans 22 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.manthan.com.

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/manthan-systems

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeAreManthan

Media Contacts:

Amit Jain
Communications Lead
Manthan
+91-9886062866
Amit.Jain@manthan.com

Raj Badrinath
VP Marketing and Communications
RichRelevance
rajb@richrelevance.com

