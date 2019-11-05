International Development News
Mohamed bin Zayed Inaugurates EDGE, An Advanced Technology Conglomerate, Poised to Transform Defence Industrial Capabilities

Mohamed bin Zayed Inaugurates EDGE, An Advanced Technology Conglomerate, Poised to Transform Defence Industrial Capabilities

Leveraging advanced technologies, EDGE will evolve national security solutions and industries beyond defence; Phase 1 integrates 25+ entities from Emirates Defence Industries Company, Emirates Advanced Investments Group and Tawazun Holding

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (NewsVoir)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces today inaugurated EDGE, a company set to reposition the UAE as a notable global player in advanced technology.

With the digital era creating unprecedented challenges and opportunities, EDGE is positioned to disrupt capabilities across a wide breadth of industries. Starting with break-through innovations in the high investment defence sector, and with a priority on national security, EDGE is consolidating more than 25 entities, including subsidiaries from the Emirates Defence Industries Company (EDIC), Emirates Advanced Investments Group (EAIG), Tawazun Holding, and other independent organisations.

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE said, “EDGE will invest extensively across R&D, working closely with front-line operators to design and deploy practical solutions that address real world challenges.”

He added, “The solution to address hybrid warfare, lies at the convergence of innovations from the commercial world and the military industry. Established with a core mandate to disrupt an antiquated military industry generally stifled by red tape, EDGE is set to bring products to market faster and at more cost-effective price points.”

Al Bannai has been appointed to lead EDGE, based on his start-up background and proven track record in leveraging emerging technologies to expand business opportunities at home and abroad.

In contributing to innovation and advanced technology growth, EDGE will develop deeper partnerships with world-leading industry OEMs and defence contractors, the SME sector and academia alike. Accelerating the rate of innovation, it will also be attracting elite industry experts and talent from around the globe, to help on a wide spectrum of modern product development, ranging from ideation to building cross domain capabilities over its five core business clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Cyber Defence, Electronic Warfare & Intelligence, and Mission Support.

The company is set to implement advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, the Internet of Things, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials, with a focus on artificial intelligence across all its products and services.

Commenting on EDGE, His Excellency Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun Economic Council (the UAE’s Defence Enabler) said, “We are invested in managing the uncertainty that technology brings by adapting our focus and capabilities towards a sustainable defence and security industry. EDGE will help us transform our domestic capabilities, while growing our engagements on defence and security exports.”

In 2018, the UAE topped the Global Innovation Index for the Arab world. EDGE aims to help the UAE to retain and expand that foremost position.

To view Hindi press release, click here

Image: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the CEOs of the newly announced UAE Advanced Technology Company, EDGE

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

