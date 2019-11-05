International Development News
Development News Edition

APL Apollo launches countrywide 'Steel for Green' initiative at star-studded Event

Stepping up efforts towards protecting the environment, APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), India's leading branded steel tubes manufacturer, recently launched one-of-a-kind sustainability initiative 'Steel for Green' at a star studded event that was held at ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:27 IST
APL Apollo launches countrywide 'Steel for Green' initiative at star-studded Event
APL Apollo - Steel for Green. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Nov 05 (ANI/NewsVoir): Stepping up efforts towards protecting the environment, APL Apollo Tubes Limited (APL Apollo), India's leading branded steel tubes manufacturer, recently launched one-of-a-kind sustainability initiative 'Steel for Green' at a star studded event that was held at ITC Grand Bharat in Gurugram. The most inspiring event was marked by the presence of some famopus Bollywood celebrities including Karishma Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Govinda and Neha Dhupia among others. The well-attended event also witnessed the dazzling launch of APL Apollo's new TVC featuring its brand ambassador none other than the star of the millennium Amitabh Bachchan.

APL Apollo dealers from across the country were present at the event, along with brand officials across the hierarchy. The event also featured scintillating performances by Urvashi Rautela and the much-acclaimed Coke Studio which altogether left the viewers spellbound. APL Apollo's 'Steel for Green' agenda is based on a simple but important premise - moving to steel products is not only beneficial from a financial and product quality perspective but it's also better for the environment. Using steel over wood means fewer trees are felled and our environmental footprint is reduced in a big way. "In today's day and age, every company has to think long and hard about how they are contributing to making this world greener. At APL Apollo, we've been committed towards sustainable growth for a while now and our Steel for Green initiative is going to take this to the next level. As we embark on this journey, we are conducting this event to ensure that all our stakeholders - whether it's our employees, our dealers, our brand ambassadors, or the public at large - are aligned to our mission going forward," said Sanjay Gupta, CMD, APL Apollo.

In recent years, APL Apollo has taken major steps to contribute to a more sustainable planet and this event communicated this agenda both to members within the company and to the outside world. Through the countrywide 'Steel for Green' initiative, APL Apollo is pushing for the mass adoption of steel products instead of wood, especially when it comes to everyday home items - whether it's the chaukhat outside the house or the handrail used for stairways. So, whether it's steel chaukhat, which serves as a replacement for the wooden chaukhat outside a house, or the steel handrail that substitute wooden handrails on staircases, their products have been constantly pushing the envelope.

Simultaneously the brand APL Apollo stated that not only is steel a longer lasting and durable material (it is far more resistant to fires, termites, etc.) than wood, but it is also far better for the environment. By encouraging the adoption of steel production vis-a-vis wood, the company is directly contributing to a reduction in the felling of trees and a smaller environment footprint. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newsvoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Take steps to convert stubble to fertlisers, C'garh CM to

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the conversion of stubble to fertilisers can be a permanent solution to the problem of pollution like the one being witnessed in the Delhi Capital Region. Stubble burning in areas i...

Brand Top-level Domain Owners Can Secure Company and Customer Data

A new network security service protects enterprise data and keeps customers safe using the control capabilities and trust authority of a Brand Registry. TORONTONov. 5, 2019 CNW - Authentic Web Inc., specialists in enterprise domain, DNS and...

Order of no coercive action against lawyers not be applicable to subsequent incidents: Centre to HC

The Centre rushed to the Delhi High Court Tuesday urging it that its order for no coercive action against advocates, passed on Sunday following the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, should not be applicable on the subsequen...

Science News Summary: Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not open

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not openBoeing Co said on Monday that one of three parachutes failed to deploy during an otherwise successful safety test of its un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019