Honda to expand BigWing business in India next fiscal, 5 brand new bikes among 13 launches

Japanese auto major Honda on Tuesday said it will nearly double its offering in the premium big bike segment to 13, including five brand new models, next fiscal as it rides into BS-VI emission norms. The company, which is present in India through a wholly-owned subsidiary Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), is planning to give a boost to its premium motorcycle business Honda BigWing by producing such motorcycles in the country.

"Honda will unleash Phase II of its premium business vertical in the new BS-VI era. Customers can expect double the fun with 13 iconic global models including five brand new models," HMSI Senior Vice-President (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. This will be supported by exclusive Honda BigWing network for sales and service in 75 cities, he added.

All existing seven premium big bike models ranging from 300cc to 1,800cc will get brand new global updates, it added. Honda had started in India its new premium bike business identity under Silver Wing-Mark branded as Honda BigWing in April this year.

The company further said it planned to make a foray into mass production of select big bikes in India from its current completely knocked down and completely built units operations. Honda unveiled its 2020 European line up at the ongoing global two-wheeler show, EICMA 2019, with three of the total products unveiled to soon come to India.

