International Development News
Development News Edition

Alarmed by Libra, EU to look into issuing public digital currency -draft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 19:41 IST
Alarmed by Libra, EU to look into issuing public digital currency -draft
Image Credit: Reuters

The European Central Bank should consider issuing a public digital currency, an EU draft document said, after plans by Facebook to introduce a private one met with a hostile response from global regulators.

The social media firm said in June it planned to launch its Libra digital currency next year. But France and Germany said in September it posed risks to the financial sector and backed developing a public alternative. The draft European Union text, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, also urges the bloc to develop a common approach to cryptocurrencies, including possibly banning projects deemed too high-risk.

In its current form, the document - which could be adopted by EU finance ministers next month - would escalate an EU regulatory campaign against cryptocurrencies, which have so far been only partly regulated in some EU states. "The ECB and other EU central banks could usefully explore the opportunities as well as challenges of issuing central bank digital currencies including by considering concrete steps to this effect," said the draft, prepared by the Finnish EU presidency and subject to possible amendments.

Digital currencies like Libra - also known as stablecoins - are usually backed by traditional money and other securities, while crypto coins like bitcoin are not. Both are cryptocurrencies. The draft text could be discussed by EU finance ministers on Friday, according to the agenda for that meeting, with a view to its adoption at their next gathering on Dec. 5.

"STEPPED UP" THINKING ECB board member Benoit Coeure said in September the bank should "step up" it is thinking on a public digital currency.

An ECB official said that, in its most ambitious version, the project could allow consumers to use electronic cash, which would be directly deposited at the ECB, without need for bank accounts, financial intermediaries or clearing counterparties. They are all needed now to process digital payments, but might no longer be if the ECB took over their functions, slashing transaction costs. But that raises technical challenges, and opposition from banks is likely.

Until Facebook launched its project in June, regulators had largely ignored stablecoins because of their tiny size. The largest, Tether, is far smaller than bitcoin. But Libra's potentially huge reach - it could be used by billions of Facebook users - has spooked regulators.

As part of a global push against Libra, the G7 group of wealthy nations said last month that stablecoins should not be allowed to launch until international risks they posed were addressed. Under regulatory pressure, Libra has lost a quarter of its original members, including payments firms Visa and Mastercard.

The EU document reiterates the G7 concerns over the risks that private currencies pose, citing money laundering, consumer protection, the functioning of payment systems, taxation and cybersecurity. But in recommending an outright ban on risky projects and a move towards a public digital currency it goes further.

"At the very least, we need a robust regulatory framework to deal with virtual currencies," said Markus Ferber, a German conservative who leads on financial matters the largest EU Parliament grouping. "The (executive EU) Commission has been way too ... complacent on the issue so far. With the threat of Libra on the horizon, it is time for action now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Divi's Lab Q2 net dips 12 pc to Rs 357 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Tuesday reported an 11.62 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 356.78 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 403.72 crore in the July-September...

Gillette Q1 net profit dips 5 pc to Rs 62 crore

Gillette India Ltd GIL on Tuesday reported a 5.49 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 61.76 crore for the first quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 65.35 crore in the same period of previous year.Total inc...

REC net down 24pc at Rs 1,322 cr in Q2

State-run RECs consolidated net profit dropped about 24 per cent to Rs 1,322.47 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, compared to that of Rs 1,732.75 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to a BSE filing. Total income of the ...

CBI gives contact details for registering graft complaints

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Tuesday released contact details urging the public to register complaints against employees demanding bribe for official work in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, an official said. If any government em...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019