Business briefs 2

AI-powered cloud analytics software company Manthan Software on Tuesday said it is consolidating its business with US-based RichRelevance that offers personalisation software. Manthan and RichRelevance have initiated a joint go-to-market now, and have set the path towards consolidating their category-leading businesses in the coming year in compliance with applicable regulations, Manthan Software CEO Atul Jalan said.

He added that the companies will deliver end-to-end solutions that will enable retailers and brands to discover new segments and target their most profitable customers among other benefits.

* * * * Zoomcar aims to add 1,000 EVs

* Self-drive mobility platform Zoomcar on Tuesday said it plans to add 1,000 electric vehicles on its platform within the next year. "Zoomcar already has over 500 EVs on the road making it the largest electric shared mobility fleet in the country with plans to add another 1,000 cars within the next year and 10,000 cars by 2021," a statement said.

Greg Moran, CEO and co-founder of Zoomcar, said the company's fleet of electric vehicles have recently crossed the milestone of over one crore kms in the last quarter. "At Zoomcar, we have always empowered our customers with better mobility alternatives and will continue doing so at scale with new announcements on several additional EV offerings in the coming months," he added.

* * * * Experian invests in Vserv

* Experian, a data analytics and decisioning company, on Tuesday said it has picked up stake in Vserv for an undisclosed amount. Vserv offers a smart data platform for mobile marketing.

"We are excited to partner with Vserv to drive this next phase of growth for both organisations. Vserv's mobile marketing platform and access to authentic telco data sets through their unique data management platform ensures immediate synergies to our core product propositions," Experian India Country Head and Managing Director Sathya Kalyanasundaram said.

* * * * realme sold out 5.2 mn smartphones in festive sales

* Smartphone maker realme on Tuesday said it sold 5.2 million smartphones during festive sale between September 30 and October 31. "Our 5.2 million smartphone sales figure is an actual and credible sell-out data which is different from the usual sell-in numbers, which the other brands have been promoting," realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said.

India smartphone shipment reached the highest-ever quarterly shipment at 49 million units in the July-September 2019 quarter, growing 10 per cent year-on-year and beating concerns of slowdown in the segment, according to Counterpoint Research.

