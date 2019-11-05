International Development News
Development News Edition

CoS meets to discuss bailout package for telcos; DoT working on demand notices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 20:43 IST
CoS meets to discuss bailout package for telcos; DoT working on demand notices

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has started work on issuing demand notices seeking Rs 1.4 lakh crore in past dues from mobile-phone firms even as a high-level committee of secretaries met on Tuesday to explore a financial bailout package for the telecom sector. Sources said the DoT is working out the exact liability that Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Ltd, and other telecom operators owe to the government following the October 24 Supreme Court judgment on the way statutory dues such as license fee and spectrum usage charge has to be calculated.

The demand notices will be issued in next two weeks after an assessment in light of the court order is done, they said adding telecom operators are expected to pay them within Supreme Court mandated 90 days time period. Parallelly, a Committee of Secretaries, headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has begun work on a financial bailout package sought by the debt-lade telecom carriers.

The panel, which includes secretaries of the department of telecom, law, corporate affairs, revenue and economic affairs as also Niti Aayog CEO, had its second meeting on Tuesday but no decision has been taken, they said. It has been asked to look at the demands of telecom service providers (TSPs) for deferment of payments they had promised for the spectrum won through auction as well as consider lowering airwave usage charges.

It has also been asked to consider lowering the obligation of TSPs for providing 5 per cent of their annual revenues for the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), they said. In parallel, sector regulator Trai is expected to examine prescribing minimum charge for voice and data services, which according to old telecom operators will ensure long-term viability and robust financial health of the sector.

The panel was set up a day after an unsigned paper seeking a waiver of interest and penalties on the unpaid amount, as well as staggering payment of principal licence fee over 10 years was submitted to the DoT on October 28 - the day Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and his brother Rajan Mittal had met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash. Citing the recent Supreme Court ruling that had upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual gross revenue of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer, the note sought a two-year moratorium on spectrum payments beyond April 2020 till March 2022, reduction in licence fee from 8 per cent to 3 per cent, and cutting USOF to 1 per cent.

Following the apex court order, Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and other telecom operators may have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.42 lakh crore within three months. According to the DoT's preliminary calculations, Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore after including licence fees and spectrum usage charges, while Vodafone-Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore. Jio may have to pay around Rs 14 crore.

The remaining liability is with state-owned BSNL/MTNL and some of the shut/bankrupt companies. Though the matter had been in courts for over a decade, the companies had not made any provisions for potential liability in their books of accounts and in absence of which it is now knocking on government doors for relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

TSRTC depot manager attacked, employees continue stir despite

A depot manager en route to work was allegedly attacked by some people in Nirmal district, as the TSRTC employees continued their month-long indefinite stir nothwithstanding the midnight deadline on Tuesday set by the Telangana government t...

Verona get one-match partial stadium closure for Balotelli racist abuse

Italian club Verona was on Tuesday given a one-match partial stadium closure for monkey cries from their fans directed at Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during a Serie A game at the weekend. Italian international Balotelli scored in Sunday...

Navy gears up for relief ops as Cyclone Maha approaches Guj coast

As Cyclone Maha over East-Central Arabian Sea intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, the Navy said on Tuesday its western command has prepared for humanitarian and disaster relief HADR operations along the Gujarat and north Ma...

Cisco Meraki Simplifies Security and Expands Platform, Accelerating Partner Opportunities

News SummaryCisco Meraki expands its portfolio, giving IT teams a simple, secure, and intelligent platform for building and managing the network for their digital business. To help customers address an increasingly complex security landscap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019