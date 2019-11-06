International Development News
Development News Edition

70% of total chrome produced used in production of stainless steel: Pradhan

Shri Pradhan said that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is on a steady path to become a 5 trillion dollar economy, with emphasis on both the ease of doing business as well as on ease of living.

70% of total chrome produced used in production of stainless steel: Pradhan
The Indian steel sector is becoming more vibrant, efficient, environment-friendly and globally competitive supported by the various policy measures taken by the Government and the entrepreneurial spirit of the industry. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the steel consumption in the country is set for a quantum jump. Addressing the 'Chromium 2019' organized by International Chromium Development Association (ICDA) here today, he said "There is a strong positive correlation between steel usage and a nation's economic growth. As India embarks on its next trajectory of growth fuelled by the Government's focus on building infrastructure for the future, creating smart cities, industrial corridors and so forth, the steel consumption in the country is set for a quantum jump."

Shri Pradhan said that under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is on a steady path to become a 5 trillion dollar economy, with emphasis on both the ease of doing business as well as on ease of living. He said "India's economic growth will be driven by heavy investment in infrastructure, digital economy and job creation in small and medium firms. Our initiatives such as 'Make in India' aim to support and encourage domestic value addition. Our government has been making concerted efforts under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Modi, to make India an attractive investment destination for businesses by providing investment-friendly governance. Political stability, predictable policies and a hugely diverse market make India an attractive investment destination for global investors."

Referring to the use of chromium in the production of stainless steel, the minister said that about 70% of total chrome produced is used in the production of stainless steel. Stainless steel has many specialized uses, including in sectors like space, defense, and oil & gas.

Inviting the investors and entrepreneurs, to come forward and be the partner in India's growth story, Shri Pradhan said Structural reforms in the areas of insolvency and bankruptcy, indirect tax structure and a recent major reduction in corporate taxation are aimed to boost investment and growth. He said that the Prime Minister's dream of New India with good governance, robust infrastructure and ease of living for citizens has yielded positive results. "Our efforts are underway to further accelerate this momentum.

The Indian steel sector is becoming more vibrant, efficient, environment-friendly and globally competitive supported by the various policy measures taken by the Government and the entrepreneurial spirit of the industry. The National Steel Policy 2017, Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Product (DMI&SP) policy, and application of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on steel products are some of the key policy initiatives taken to spur growth in this sector", he said.

Shri Pradhan said "I am confident that stainless steel production and consumption in India will be growing alongside the rising economy. We have recently launched a collaborative branding exercise named "Ispati-Irada" aimed towards promoting more usage of steel. Growth of the stainless steel sector will naturally lead to a higher demand for ferrochrome and, in turn, chrome ore."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Man gets life imprisonment for raping, killing teenaged girl

A farmer has been sentenced for life by a court in Maharashtra for raping and killing a 17-year-old girl in 2014. District Judge H M Patwardhan on Monday pronounced Shankar Bhogade guilty under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 rape, 302 murde...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods - EU Commission

The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European geographical indications in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.The deal will include protecting the...

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019