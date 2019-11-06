International Development News
Development News Edition

Speculations of co-founders' role in whistleblower complaints appalling: Infosys

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 13:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 13:37 IST
Speculations of co-founders' role in whistleblower complaints appalling: Infosys
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Infosys on Wednesday said speculations of co-founders and former employees being involved in the recent whistleblower allegations were "appalling" and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of "the most accomplished and respected individuals". Infosys - which is investigating whistleblower complaints that alleged unethical practices by the company's top management - condemned the "mischievous insinuations made by anonymous sources against the co-founders and former colleagues, suggesting their involvement in the recent whistleblower allegations".

"These speculations are appalling and seem to be aimed at tarnishing the image of some of the most accomplished and respected individuals. I have a deep regard for the life-long contribution of all our co-founders," Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said in a statement. He added that the co-founders have served the company "selflessly" and remain committed to the long-term success of Infosys.

He pointed out that an external law firm is already conducting an independent investigation into the allegations, and said the outcome of the investigation will be shared with all stakeholders at the relevant time. Earlier this week, Infosys had said it is yet to receive any evidence to corroborate anonymous whistleblowers' complaints.

In October, Infosys had informed the stock exchanges of having received anonymous whistleblowers' complaints alleging certain unethical practices by the top management. Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani had said the whistleblower complaint dated September 20, as well as an updated complaint had been received by one of the board members on September 30.

In the letter, dated September 20, and signed by 'Ethical Employees', it was alleged that CEO Salil Parikh as well as Chief Financial Officer Nilanjan Roy engaged in forced revenue recognition from large contracts not adhering to accounting standards. The complaints were placed before the audit committee on October 10, and to the company's non-executive board members on October 11, also the day when Infosys announced its second-quarter results.

US market regulator SEC has also initiated a probe on the matter, while Rosen Law Firm had said it was preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Infosys investors in the US. Back home, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had sought additional information from the company, while the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) - part of the corporate affairs ministry - is looking into alleged accounting lapses at the firm.

In 2017, Infosys had witnessed a protracted stand-off between its high-profile founders and the previous management over allegations of corporate governance lapses and issues relating to severance package doled out to former executives, including ex-CFO Rajiv Bansal. Following the tussle, then CEO Vishal Sikka quit followed by some board members. Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani was then brought in as chairman to steer the company. Parekh joined the company in January last year as the CEO.

Infosys has also settled with Sebi the case of alleged disclosure lapses regarding a payment made to Bansal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling steady as traders keep a close eye on polls, Thursday's BoE meeting

The pound was neutral on Wednesday as investors calculated the risks which the upcoming general election poses to Britains ability to sign a trade deal with the European Union before Jan. 31, its new deadline to exit the bloc.Traders also w...

Coal Ministry not in favour of overseas acquisitions by ClL:

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said his ministry was not in favour of overseas coal asset acquisition by Coal India Limited CIL. The minister said last year India imported 235 million tonne of coal and the forex outflow was Rs 2....

IIMK sets to remodel Kerala's all-women "mahila mall'

Keralas all-women Mahila Mall, touted to be the first such initiative in the country, is all set to be more professional as the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode IIMK has stepped in to overhaul its marketing model. An ambitious ini...

Manmohan appeals to take forward Guru Nanak's message

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday appealed to all to take forward Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Devs message of mutual love and respect to ensure an equitable society. Advocating that peace and harmony was the only way forwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019