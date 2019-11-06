International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-FTSE pauses after 3-day rally as investors await trade moves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 14:40 IST
UPDATE 1-FTSE pauses after 3-day rally as investors await trade moves
Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 retreated on Wednesday after rallying nearly 2% over the past three sessions as investors waited for new developments on U.S.-China trade talks before making further bets, while mall operator Intu dropped on prospects of a cash call.

The FTSE 100, which had been holding at a near one-month high this week, inched down 0.1% by 0836 GMT. The FTSE 250 was largely unchanged, but Marks & Spencer stood out with a 5% jump as investors focussed on the retailer's like-for-like sales growth in food business over a plunge in first-half earnings.

Intu Properties slid 15.4% after saying it may need to raise additional cash and that letting activity slowed in the third quarter as some customers delayed decisions due to Brexit-driven uncertainty. It also forecasts a drop in annual rental income. The update knocked 1.3%-2.4% off shares in rivals Land Securities, British Land, and Hammerson.

Broader global markets also held back due to the lack of major updates on the U.S.-China trade deal after recent optimism that the world's two largest economies could sort out their trade dispute as soon as this month. The FTSE 100, whose constituents book more than two-thirds of their earnings abroad, had in August suffered its steepest monthly fall this year when trade tensions peaked.

"A vast amount of optimism built into financial markets over the past two weeks," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. "There are plenty of banana skins that could slip up the story." Mothercare shares shot up by 40% and were on course for their best day in nearly two decades. The baby products retailer shut all its UK stores and laid out plans to return the rest of the company to profitability by fiscal 2021.

"There were worries that they (Mothercare) are going to go bust, they are obviously not bust," a trader said. If gains hold, Mothercare will claw back all the losses that followed its notice of intent to appoint administrators for its UK operations on Monday.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 on track for fourth session of gains

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson meets Queen Elizabeth, formally marking start of election campaign

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had an audience with Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday, marking the formal start of the Dec. 12 election campaign.Johnson arrived at Buckingham Palace to formally ask the monarchs permission to dissolve parli...

Emilia Clarke 'tempted' by online dating

Emilia Clarke says she would have tried her hand at online dating if she wasnt an actor. The Game of Thrones star admitted she was once definitely tempted about trying out dating apps.There was a time. I was definitely tempted. I missed onl...

Ireland to impose "latte levy" by 2021 to cut plastic waste

Ireland will impose a so-called latte levy on disposable coffee cups by 2021 in a bid to change consumer habits and cut the environmental impact from the use of single-use plastics, its minister for climate action said on Wednesday. Ireland...

HCL Infosystems shares drop nearly 5 pc after Q2 earnings

Shares of IT company HCL Infosystems on Wednesday dropped nearly 5 percent after the firm posted a widening of consolidated loss to Rs 39.92 crore for the September quarter. The scrip declined 4.93 percent to close at Rs 7.71 on the BSE. Du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019