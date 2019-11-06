International Development News
Development News Edition

IODA's First Indian and Asian General Vice President Elected

Dr Vinaya Shetty, from Mumbai India, is the first Indian to be elected to the position of General Vice President (GVP), International Organisation Development Association (IODA) since its inception in 1986.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:51 IST
IODA's First Indian and Asian General Vice President Elected
Dr Vinaya Shetty - President - VIN Management Consultants Pvt Ltd.. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 06 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Vinaya Shetty, from Mumbai India, is the first Indian to be elected to the position of General Vice President (GVP), International Organisation Development Association (IODA) since its inception in 1986. Dr Vinaya has helped in change and transformation of numerous organisations across industries in India and has been contributing in facilitating IODA's efforts since 2009.

"Dr Vinaya Shetty, our first Indian woman elected to the post of GVP, is a charismatic and respected professional who moves and inspires her audience, as if it was the easiest thing on earth. In dealing with people, she leaves no one untouched, her messages are deep, clear and meaningful at the same time - thanks to her outstanding sense of humor - she is just so much fun to watch and be with. She can significantly contribute to strengthening the international IODA Community," said Peter Kalmar, Past President IODA. IODA is a non-profit association, has members from 50 countries that are initiating and supporting organizational and societal change processes all over the world. IODA is a community as well as a platform for OD (Organisational Development) professionals to connect, share and exchange ideas.

"It is a dream come true in many ways. IODA has always embraced inclusion and diversity and I have the honour of furthering the vision to newer geographies. It's overwhelming to be connected to people who are bound together over the years, exploring new cultures and impacting change. No wonder the annual conferences are always held in a new Continent since its inception," said Dr Vinaya Shetty, President, VIN Management Consultants Pvt Ltd. This is not the first time that Dr Vinaya Shetty has made India proud. In 2016, she was the first Indian woman entrepreneur finalist, for the prestigious Empretech Woman in Business Award, United Nations Conference Trade and Development (UNCTAD). This was the first time in 20 years since the inception of the award that an Indian made it to the finals. It was indeed no mean fete considering there were 200 applications from 33 Countries that year.

"Organizational development is an effort (1) planned, (2) organisation-wide, (3) managed from the top, (4) to increase organization effectiveness and health and (5) through planned intervention in the organizations processes using behavioural science knowledge," said Richard Beckhard, recognised as one of the Founders and Pioneer of OD. "I have long been impressed by Dr Shetty's energetic interest in applying OD to the organizations and contexts of the future," said Rod Barnett, ex GVP of IODA.

"I am delighted that IODA has this new GVP, to continue to lead us into the future and deeper into Asia where so much of the future development of OD is taking place. In 2020 IODA and Assumption University will be hosting an OD World Summit in Bangkok, Thailand," he added. Collaboration is another critical aspect of IODA, constantly seeking collaborations with local OD networks of each country as well as international OD networks. Their firm belief is that collaborations are key to co-creating & enabling change efforts in the world. The evolution of knowledge in this field of OD is rapid and only by creating a large global community that stay connected will we impact communities, organisations, governments and the world at large.

Being a member of IODA translates to a lifelong association with the community. Asian Organisations and Academia are into OD practice and education in a big way. They will find an international 'home' to belong to, with IODA. "So, one would ask who can be a member of this global community? OD & HRD Professionals, Entrepreneurs, business heads who are responsible for change & transformation can be members. We invite all to be a part of IODA to imbibe and give more on Organization Development," informed Dr Vinaya, member aspirants to visit www.iodanet.org.

Dr Vinaya has a strong management background and is highly experienced in strategy and innovation, a practising coach, she has been leading and facilitating transformation in various industry segments in India, especially for start-ups. She envisages that under her leadership, IODA will accelerate its reach and IODA's valuable insights will be disseminated widely. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Lee Curtis reflects on addiction struggle: I'd been nursing secret addiction for over 10 yrs

Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating 20 years of sobriety but it was never a straight road for the actor, whose father was an addict. The Halloween star said she knew her father, actor Tony Curtis had a problem and admitted to ...

Texas scheduled to execute white supremacist convicted of strangling woman

A 38-year-old man is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Wednesday, 14 years after he was convicted of strangling a woman so she would not tell police about a drug house where he and members of his white supremacist gang gathered.Justen Ha...

UPDATE 4-Top U.S. diplomat says Moon-Abe meeting is 'encouraging sign' for relations

The United States was very encouraged by a recent meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a top U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, as strained ties threatened to undercut three-way security cooperation on North Korea. U.S. Assis...

RPT-FACTBOX-How the SEC is making life easier for corporate America

Under the Trump administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC has taken more than two dozen measures - including trimming rules - that make life easier for corporate America, according to a Reuters analysis of SEC announcements...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019