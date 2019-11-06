International Development News
Development News Edition

Himachali tourism start-up NotOnMap bags NSIF award

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dharamshala
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:45 IST
Himachali tourism start-up NotOnMap bags NSIF award
Image Credit: Pixabay

Community-based tourism start-up NotOnMap (NoM), which has its headquarter in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, has won NASSCOM Foundation's Social Innovation Forum (NSIF) award. A total of 10 organizations were selected across different categories out of 1,500 applicants through rigorous selection criteria and NoM emerged winner in 'other social innovation category'.

"Achievements like this will certainly give a boost to our efforts towards providing an authentic experience to discerning travelers, preserving the heritage and supporting communities at the same time," NoM founder Kumar Anubhav said on phone. Committed to promoting community-based responsible tourism, NoM has been working to identify upcoming tourist destinations, preserving cultural assets, facilitating travelers to access these locations.

This is done through a community-oriented approach in order to ensure that rural folks -- especially women and those from marginalized communities -- earn a livelihood. As of now, more than 140 destinations throughout India have been developed.

Earlier in May, Booking.com had adjudged NoM as the second most promising start-up in the global travel industry. "Such awards encourage us a lot in working harder towards sustainable and responsible tourism," NotonMap co-founder Manuj Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Will accept SC verdict in Ayodhya case; peace must be maintained: Arshad Madani

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Arshad Madani on Wednesday hoped the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will go in their favour but reiterated that even if it didnt, the organisation will accept it gra...

Manappuram Finance Q2 net jumps 82 pc at Rs 408 cr

Manappuram Finance on Wednesday reported 82 per cent jump in net profit at Rs 407.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The companys profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 223.99 crore.Total income rose to Rs 1,334.09 crore ...

Maha may have new govt soon; BJP leaders to meet governor

A fortnight after announcement of Assembly poll results, prospects of a new government being formed in Maharashtra brightened on Wednesday, with the BJP leaders slated to meet the governor on Thursday and the NCP making it clear that it wil...

UPDATE 3-UK PM's election campaign launch marred by gaffe, resignation and doctored video

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons election campaign launch was marred by the resignation of one of his ministers, a gaffe about the victims of a deadly tower blaze and a doctored video of an opponent released by his party.Johnson called...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019