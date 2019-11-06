International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St near highs after upbeat earnings run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 18:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 18:27 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St near highs after upbeat earnings run
Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street was on course to open close to record highs on Wednesday as investors digested a corporate earnings season that has seen the bulk of U.S.-listed firms best analysts' expectations, funding another round of stock market gains.

Eyes remained glued to any signs of progress in trade talks between Washington and Beijing with latest reports saying the two sides were still working out the details of a "phase one" trade deal which could be signed later this month. Latest data has also improved sentiment, with the ISM services index easing concerns that a slowdown in the manufacturing sector was spreading to other parts of the economy.

Of the 383 S&P 500 companies to have reported third-quarter results so far, nearly three quarters have beaten profit expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. To some extent, however, those figures reflect the significantly lowered expectations of analysts, who had forecast the first earnings drop since late 2016 and many players say they have doubts about the market's ability to rally much further this year.

At 07:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up just 27 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 7.25 points, or 0.09%. Humana Inc rose 3.9% as the health insurer reported quarterly profit that beat estimates on higher sales of its government-backed Medicare Advantage health plans, and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

CVS Health Corp gained 2.6% in premarket trading after the pharmacy chain posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, partly boosted by its pharmacy benefit management unit. But shares of Match Group Inc fell 10.4% after the Tinder-owner forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates in the face of stiff competition from rival online dating services. Its parent firm, IAC/InterActiveCorp, dropped 7.1%.

Shares of DaVita Inc rose 7.3% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. HP Inc jumped 8.4% after a report that Xerox Holdings Corp was considering an offer for the personal computer maker at a premium to its market value of about $27 billion. Xerox shares were down 3.1%.

Also Read: SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Three men arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth over Rs 1.5 cr

Three men have been arrested by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing over Rs 1.5 crore in two separate cases. In the first incident, a man was intercepted upon his arrival from Ban...

Lufthansa scraps 1,300 flights over two-day German strike

Lufthansa said Wednesday it was scrapping 1,300 flights as German cabin crew pressed ahead with a two-day strike, plunging passengers into travel chaos amid an escalating row over pay and conditions. As a result of the strike, around 180,00...

Parents ready to pay bribes to get their children admitted in Delhi govt schools: Sisodia

People are willing to pay bribes to get their children admitted in Delhi governments schools as the quality of education offered there has improved, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. Speaking at the excellence in educa...

'7000 season tickets for India-B'Desh Test sold'

Over 40 per cent of the total season tickets of the India-Bangladesh cricket test match beginning November 14 have been sold out so far in the last four days, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association MPCA chairman Abhilash Khandekar said on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019