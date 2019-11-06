Boeing Co chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said Wednesday he will forgo "tens of millions of dollars" in compensation after asking the board to waive bonuses on Saturday.

Boeing chairman Dave Calhoun said Tuesday Muilenburg had asked not to receive any bonuses for 2019 or equity grants and not to receive any new equity grants until the 737 MAX has returned to service in its entirety, which might not happen until early 2021. Muilenburg also said he plans to make significant donations to a fund to help the families of the 346 people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

"It's not about my money," Muilenburg said at The New York Times DealBook Conference.

