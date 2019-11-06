MSI to set up 14 more experiential gaming stores in India

Tech major MSI on Wednesday said it will ramp up its experiential gaming stores in India to 20 over the next few months. The company, which has unveiled a new range of laptops aimed at creative professionals, currently has six exclusively owned experiential gaming stores across the country.

These six stores are in Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Coimbatore and Lucknow. MSI is now targeting to ramp this up to a total of 20 stores by the end of 2020, the company said.

The company's new line up includes 15 laptops across three series -- Creator, Prestige and Modern -- priced between Rs 59,990 and Rs 2.7 lakh.

