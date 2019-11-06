International Development News
Development News Edition

French team finds engine fragments that fell off Airbus engine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 23:57 IST
French team finds engine fragments that fell off Airbus engine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

French volunteer search teams have found fragments from an engine that exploded in mid-air over eastern France in July, officials said on Wednesday. The discovery came in an unprecedented search operation involving 150 members of the public after French air accident investigation agency BEA asked volunteers to help comb a forest for a titanium engine part following two engine explosions on Airbus A220 jets operated by the airline Swiss since July.

A third engine suffered a similar blowout last month, forcing it to divert to Paris where it scattered some parts during landing, according to French officials. "Three fragments from the engine have been found by the ... volunteer team ... Thanks to all participants of this first day," BEA said on its Twitter feed.

The engine incidents have prompted worldwide engine checks on Airbus A220 and some Embraer aircraft, but no flaws have been found. They have heightened scrutiny of a new generation of fuel-saving engines built by U.S. manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies, after a series of reliability problems. But a version of the engines used on Airbus's larger and more widely used A320 series is not affected by the checks.

Reuters reported last month that a U.S-led investigation was focusing on a recent update in engine software that may have inadvertantly allowed parts to resonate or vibrate destructively during certain settings. Finding the engine fragment could help confirm the theory, though investigators have not ruled out titanium manufacturing problems.

A220 pilots have been told to avoid placing unusually high demands on the engine above 29,000 feet, while a new version of the software is finalised for the first quarter of next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Passengers, crew safely off plane in incident at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

The passengers and crew of an airliner at Amsterdams Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation on board.Passengers and crew are safely off the plane. An investi...

Cowboys DT Ross facing weed, weapon charges

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Daniel Ross was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon. The Frisco Texas Police Department confirmed the arrest to the Fo...

Passengers and crew safely off plane at Schiphol: military police

The passengers and crew of an airplane at Amsterdam Schiphol airport were safely evacuated on Wednesday after authorities said they were investigating a suspicious situation.The military police said Passengers and crew are safely off the pl...

Houthis fire missiles at Yemen's Mokha port, military coalition says

Yemens Houthi movement launched missiles and drones at the Red Sea port city of al-Mokha on Wednesday causing injuries and deaths, forces in the anti-Houthi military coalition said. There was no immediate confirmation of the rare attack on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019